Forex Majors Game Plan for Week of Feb. 17, 2020

EURUSD Highlights

Still has room to fall within the larger channel, but is at the bottom fo a short-term channel. Watch the current consolidation for breakout direction.

GBPUSD Highlights

Choppy trading so I'm only looking at short-term trades. Currently consolidating and watching for the breakout direction. Potential for a 100 pip move in either direction. Needs to break out of the choppy pattern before considering any major trend trades.

USDJPY Highlights

Near resistance in the broadening formation. Mostly looking at shorts in this area, IF the price breaks a consolidation to the downside. The price needs to consolidate near 110.30, and then break above that consolidation in order for me to consider a long.

USDCHF Highlights

Price has already rallied off support. For a trading opportunity, it either needs to return to support near 0.9650 or rally into the 0.9850 to 0.99 region and consolidate there. Only short-term opportunities in the meantime.

USDCAD Highlights

Has fallen off the resistance level of descending wedge. Looking for continued selling unless the price moves back above 1.3330.

AUDUSD Highlights

Has bounced off major support and is currently consolidating. If the consolidation breaks lower look for a drop back to the 0.6675 to 0.6662 region. A short can be held with a trailing stop loss in case the price breaks through support. For an upside breakout of the consolidation, consider the use of a trailing stop loss.

NZDUSD Highlights

In a short-term declining channel, and currently consolidating near the top. An upside breakout of the consolidation has a target near 0.65 and a downside breakout near 0.6350.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join me on Twitter @corymitc.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.