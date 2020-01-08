EUR/NZD Continues Toward Head and Shoulders Support on Sharp Drop

The EUR/NZD is dropping on Jan 8. Midway through the US session, the daily range stands at 156 pips. The average is 100 pips.

The price briefly spiked above the 16-period exponential moving average (EMA) before undergoing heavy selling. The EMA has done a decent (never perfect) job of highlighting the major trends on the daily chart.

The price has been falling since mid-October, likely heading to test the major support area between 1.64 and 1.63. The pair currently sits near 1.67.

EUR/NZD Longer-Term Head and Shoulders Pattern

The price action since late-2017 has formed a head and shoulders pattern, with 1.64 to 1.63 acting as support for the pattern.

As indicated, the price is likely moving to test that support area.

A breach of that level would signal a more drawn out decline in the pair, with a long-term target near 1.47 to 1.46. That is the 2017 low, and major support, and is also the height of the head and shoulders (roughly 1600 pips), subtracted from the 1.63 breakout price.

In order for that scenario to play out the price first needs to drop to support (1.64), and then break through it. That hasn't happened yet, and if it does it could take months.

The price may also hold support (1.64), and not break below it. If the price can rally off that area, there is lots of room for it to move back up. The descending trendline provides resistance near 1.75, although that will drop over time since the line is downward sloping.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join me on Twitter @corymitc.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.