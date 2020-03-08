FX@TheStreet With Cory Mitchell
Top Stories
Forex Trade Ideas
News Events
Forex Analysis

CADJPY About to Enter Multi-Year Support Level

Cory Mitchell, CMT

The CADJPY is a pair I trade constantly, and have enjoyed the steady decline since late February. While I currently have a short position, the pair is entering a major support area.

CADJPY nears multi-year support area March 8, 2020
TradingView

The CADJPY moves with crude oil. Canada exports oil, while Japan imports it. So both are sensitive to crude prices in different ways. When oil is dropping that is good for JPY and bad for CAD, so we typically see the pair drop. 

That is what we are seeing now. As oil prices drop, the CADJPY drops as well. 

CADJPY declines as oil declines March 8 2020
TradingView

We also have a carry trade situation unwinding as well. While the CAD has been declining, overall against the JPY since 2018, there is always a contingent of traders who are willing to hold long CAD against JPY in order to collect some daily interest. CAD had one of the highest rates of the majors at 1.75%, until it was recently cut to 1.25%. 

When panic hits, those that are trying to scrape out of a bit of interest each day get flushed out as the price of the actual currency drops. Holding onto a position for a small amount of interest no longer makes sense and so they sell. Add to this that the interest they are collecting just got smaller with the recent CAD interest rate cut; there is less incentive to hold CAD. 

The flip side is that when the panic ends—whenever that may be—the CAD becomes more attractive again for its higher interest rate (and oil prices likely rebound as well).

That is what's going on. And it has brought us to this support level. The support level is big. I have it on my chart between 77 and 75. The level is just a guide, and is not meant to pick an exact bottom or signal a reversal. It is just an important area to watch.

Trading CADJPY - Keeping It Simple

I watch for consolidations in important areas and then breakouts from those consolidations. This lets me know which direction to trade. The price could move higher or lower out of the consolidation. Even though this is a strong support level, I don't want to try to guess which way the price will go. The price movement will tell me. 

So on the daily chart, watch for a consolidation between 77 and 75. The consolidation can be just above or just below that as well. 

Place a stop loss to control risk. I typically place mine just outside the opposite side of the consolidation from the breakout.

In high volatility, I like to use a trailing stop loss as my exit. This can be a moving average, a multiple of average true range, or a Renko chart. The movements have been large in CADJPY lately. I can barely keep up with adjusting my trailing stop loss some days. That means the price is running well, so I don't want to interrupt that or try to predict how far it will (or won't) run. 

In this type of environment, I enter the position and then let it run for as long as it wants to.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join me in my free Facebook swing trading group.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

Comments

Forex Analysis

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

USDJPY Breaks Through Support, Here's How I'm Trading It

USDJPY has broken through support and is heading toward the next major support level. Here's how I'm trading it.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

EURUSD Consolidates in Resistance Area, How I'm Trading It

EURUSD is at a pivotal resistance area. No directional bias given the environment, so I am using different time frames to pick ideal entry points for the next move.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

EURCAD Enters Declining Wedge Resistance, Trade Opportunity

After a sharp rally, the EURCAD is near declining wedge resistance. A consolidation and breakout signals a trading opportunity.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

EURGBP Rallying, The Carry Trade, Risk-Off, and How to Trade It

The EUR has soared against higher-interest rate currencies, becoming a safe haven in a time of financial market panic. Lots of opportunities in EURGBP and other EUR pairs.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

How I'm Trading the Forex Majors This Week, March 2, 2020

How I am trading the EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, and NZDUSD this week in a volatile environment.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

USDJPY Back At Support and Moving Aggressively

USDJPY falls back to support in a massive selloff. Opportunities await as more big moves are likely.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Trading Days Like Today (and This Week) Can Make You a Fortune in Forex

Massive moves and big money potential in the safehaven currencies JPY and CHF, as well as a selloff in oil-sensitive CAD.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

GBPCAD At Resistance with Trade Potential

The GBPCAD is in a triangle pattern, presenting both short-term and long-term opportunities.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

USDJPY Near Key Prior Breakout Area

A sharp rally last week has been erased. Now we get to see where the USDJPY really wants to go. Here's how I'm trading it.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Forex Majors Game Plan for Week of Feb. 24 2020

Video outlook of the trading opportunities I am watching in the forex majors this week, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, AUDUSD, and NZDUSD.

Cory Mitchell, CMT