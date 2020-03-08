CADJPY About to Enter Multi-Year Support Level

The CADJPY is a pair I trade constantly, and have enjoyed the steady decline since late February. While I currently have a short position, the pair is entering a major support area.

The CADJPY moves with crude oil. Canada exports oil, while Japan imports it. So both are sensitive to crude prices in different ways. When oil is dropping that is good for JPY and bad for CAD, so we typically see the pair drop.

That is what we are seeing now. As oil prices drop, the CADJPY drops as well.

We also have a carry trade situation unwinding as well. While the CAD has been declining, overall against the JPY since 2018, there is always a contingent of traders who are willing to hold long CAD against JPY in order to collect some daily interest. CAD had one of the highest rates of the majors at 1.75%, until it was recently cut to 1.25%.

When panic hits, those that are trying to scrape out of a bit of interest each day get flushed out as the price of the actual currency drops. Holding onto a position for a small amount of interest no longer makes sense and so they sell. Add to this that the interest they are collecting just got smaller with the recent CAD interest rate cut; there is less incentive to hold CAD.

The flip side is that when the panic ends—whenever that may be—the CAD becomes more attractive again for its higher interest rate (and oil prices likely rebound as well).

That is what's going on. And it has brought us to this support level. The support level is big. I have it on my chart between 77 and 75. The level is just a guide, and is not meant to pick an exact bottom or signal a reversal. It is just an important area to watch.

Trading CADJPY - Keeping It Simple

I watch for consolidations in important areas and then breakouts from those consolidations. This lets me know which direction to trade. The price could move higher or lower out of the consolidation. Even though this is a strong support level, I don't want to try to guess which way the price will go. The price movement will tell me.

So on the daily chart, watch for a consolidation between 77 and 75. The consolidation can be just above or just below that as well.

Place a stop loss to control risk. I typically place mine just outside the opposite side of the consolidation from the breakout.

In high volatility, I like to use a trailing stop loss as my exit. This can be a moving average, a multiple of average true range, or a Renko chart. The movements have been large in CADJPY lately. I can barely keep up with adjusting my trailing stop loss some days. That means the price is running well, so I don't want to interrupt that or try to predict how far it will (or won't) run.

In this type of environment, I enter the position and then let it run for as long as it wants to.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join me in my free Facebook swing trading group.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.