Social Security and Retirement News for Financial Advisers

Reviewing Social Security Statements, Helping Clients Access and Make Corrections

Jeffrey Levine, co-host of Retirement Daily’s Ask the Hammer, writes about reviewing Social Security statements and helping clients access and make corrections, in his latest report on Kitces.com. In that report, he includes information on:

How to create a my Social Security account, including the new identity verification steps;

How to use the statement to jumpstart conversations with clients; and

How to understand the assumptions behind the numbers.

Tax Filing Tips for Advisers With Work-From-Home Clients

Unexpected windfalls and limitations may accrue to WFH clients — and their financial planners, writes Donald Jay Korn in this Financial Planning article.

Five Podcasts for Advisers in Growth Mode

Taylor Schulte writes that the internet has ushered in a whole new world of marketing and audience-building opportunities that cannot be ignored. This is part of the reason financial advisors need to stay on top of their game and constantly be in learning mode. There’s so much to know about marketing your financial advisory business in this brave new world. So, if you’re worried about getting left behind or simply want to make sure you stay on top of industry trends, listen to podcasts dedicated to helping financial advisers.

In this article, Schulte lists his five favorite podcasts for financial advisors in growth mode.

BlackRock Wagers on ESG, now it Needs the bet to pay off

Investors have poured billions into ESG funds, Nir Kaissar writes in this article. But they won’t stick around if they don’t perform.

Fear of Longevity: Victim of COVID?

The percentage of consumers surveyed who rated lifetime income as highly valuable fell to 63% from 71% between February and August 2020, according to a recent CANNEX-Greenwald Research survey.

Women are Skeptical of Advisers: Cerulli

One of the most notable gender-based differences between investors is the desire to be actively involved in day-to-day management of their portfolios, according to Cerulli Associates. Women express less interest in both managing their own accounts and in hiring advisers.

What is a LIRP and Why Should Clients Use Them?

One of the most important ways a financial planner helps clients is by minimizing the taxation on their income, writes Nicole Benz. Tax-deferred qualified plans receive much of the focus during the accumulation years, but what about reducing taxes in retirement?