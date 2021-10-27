October 27, 2021
TheStreet home
RETIREMENT
TheStreet home
401KESTATE PLANNING
SOCIAL SECURITY
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
The Secret to Retiring Successfully
The Secret to Retiring Successfully

The Secret to Retiring Successfully

Author:
and
Publish date:
Video Rating:
TV-G
Video Duration:
1:38

It is always a good idea to turn to a professional for guidance. Here are some tips from experts on how to plan for retirement.

  • Estimate Expenses. This includes housing, taxes, and food, as well as travel, leisure activities, and medical expenses.
  • Calculate Income. This includes your pension, Social Security benefits, and personal investments, like your 401(k) and annuities.
  • Trial Run. Live on your retirement budget for a month or two to help you figure out if that budget is realistic. 

One of the most common rules of thumb is to plan to have around 8-10 times your current annual income, or 80% of your annual salary for each year of retirement, according to TurboTax

Related: Retirement Is More Than a Solid Financial Plan

Related Videos

retired couple
Play
Video

How The CARES Act Plays Into Your Taxes

17 San jose san francisco sh
Play
Video

Buying Your First Home? Consider These Trending Cities

When to Use Tax Form 1099-R: Distributions From Pensions, Annuities, Retirement, etc.
Play
Video

The Longevity Economy and Its Impact on Retirement

college grad student loan sh
Play
Video

What is the American Opportunity Credit? A Guide to Higher Education Savings

shutterstock_1239647566
Play
Video

Here's a List of Plant-Based "Unicorn" Companies

retire future target date 2021 plans shutterstock
Play
Video

Diverse Solutions for Unprecedented Times

Here’s How to Avoid Outliving Your Money in Retirement
Play
Video

The Longevity Economy and The Factors That Have Given Rise to the Current Landscape

College Grads and Diplomas
Play
Video

Sending Your Kids Back to School? Consider This Tax Break