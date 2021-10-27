The Secret to Retiring Successfully
It is always a good idea to turn to a professional for guidance. Here are some tips from experts on how to plan for retirement.
- Estimate Expenses. This includes housing, taxes, and food, as well as travel, leisure activities, and medical expenses.
- Calculate Income. This includes your pension, Social Security benefits, and personal investments, like your 401(k) and annuities.
- Trial Run. Live on your retirement budget for a month or two to help you figure out if that budget is realistic.
One of the most common rules of thumb is to plan to have around 8-10 times your current annual income, or 80% of your annual salary for each year of retirement, according to TurboTax.