It is always a good idea to turn to a professional for guidance. Here are some tips from experts on how to plan for retirement.

Estimate Expenses. This includes housing, taxes, and food, as well as travel, leisure activities, and medical expenses.

Calculate Income. This includes your pension, Social Security benefits, and personal investments, like your 401(k) and annuities.

Trial Run. Live on your retirement budget for a month or two to help you figure out if that budget is realistic.

One of the most common rules of thumb is to plan to have around 8-10 times your current annual income, or 80% of your annual salary for each year of retirement, according to TurboTax.

