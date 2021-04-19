Helping Advisers Reach High-Net-Worth Investors

Advisers to high-net-worth clients need resources on portfolio management and capital markets strategies.

In light of COVID-19, high-net-worth (HNW) advisers are relying on asset management partners more heavily for strategic solutions and capital markets guidance, according to the latest Cerulli Edge-U.S. Asset and Wealth Management Edition.

According to surveyed HNW practices, access to portfolio managers/product specialists (57%), economic/market commentary (46%), and portfolio construction tools (44%) rank among the most valuable resources that asset managers provide, according to Cerulli Associates.

What’s more, Cerulli Associates noted that advisers are proactively approaching asset managers for capital markets insights, innovative products, and portfolio construction support.

So which asset managers are doing an especially good job at meeting the needs of financial advisers?

Over the past several years, several of the top asset managers have built portfolio strategist/product specialists roles to augment their sales efforts, according to Tony Davidow, president and founder of T. Davidow Consulting.

“They have also focused on providing advisers with market commentary, help with portfolio construction and other thought leadership,” he said, noting that firm’s such as BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and PIMCO have done a particularly good job in supporting advisers.

What are other asset managers doing?

Here’s a recap of what MFS is doing:

Thought Leadership Content

MFS produces content across a number of broad topic areas, including capital markets, industry trends and investment themes. Regular features include the Strategist Corner and Week in Review.

Adding Value

MFS formed its Advisory Resources Group more than 15 years ago to serve the needs of professional buyer/gatekeeper groups within distributors. This group serves as a key point of contact for in-house research teams looking for in-depth product information from MFS.

MFS also offers a full suite of practice management value-add content for advisors through its MFS AdvisorEdge program. The content is broken out in three large areas: Creating a practice, growing it and serving clients. The program also features MFS’ Milestone Marketing and Heritage Planning.

The full suite of content can be found here, at MFS Advisor Edge.