Financial Advisers: Trends in Investor Preferences

How might advisers better engage with historically underserved segments of the population?

In a recent Investments & Wealth Research report, Ed Louis of Cerulli Associates examined that topic, as well as some broader trends in adviser and client engagement.

And what he discovered is this: There is no silver bullet. “Practices that take time to understand their clients’ needs, tailor services to meet them, and create efficiencies where possible will build the strongest client relationships and reap the accompanying rewards,” he wrote.

Here’s a closer look at what his research uncovered.

Willingness to Pay for Advice

About 40% of male and female investors feel the need for more advice but female investors are more likely to be ambivalent about paying for advice. In fact, just half (51%) of female investors are willing to pay for financial advice versus 58% of male investors. This provides, according to Louis, “an opportunity for advisers but requires ongoing issues of trust, transparency, and inequity within the industry.”

Trust in Financial Services Firms

Women younger than age 50 are significantly less likely than men to trust financial services firms. This means, according to Louis, that they are missing out on crucial advice when it matters most. What’s more, Louis noted that advisers are missing out on establishing strong relationship as these women enter their peak earning years.

Factors That Matter When Choosing an Adviser

Transparency and an adviser taking the time to understand a client's needs are the factors most frequently cited by all investors as important in their adviser search, wrote Louis.

For advisers, this means clear communication about services and fees and making sure that clients, and especially female investors, feel that their needs are understood are essential for building trust, wrote Louis.

Not Everyone Needs a Comprehensive Financial Plan

Advisers who focus on investors with less than $100,000 in investible assets might consider offering targeted planning that addresses specific investor goals or concerns rather than creating a comprehensive financial plan. “This allows practices to help investors focus on the areas where they can make the biggest impact: fostering trust,” wrote Louis. “It also allows advisers to reserve the demands of comprehensive planning for the most complex (and generally affluent) cases.”

Referrals Are a Top Source of Adviser Relationships

It’s not necessarily a surprise but referrals from friends or colleagues are the top source of adviser relationships, according to Louis.

And for advisers who want to work with more women, the answer lies within their current book of business. Women, like men, find advisers through referrals from family and friends. This means, according to Louis, that advisers should take the time to identify ideal existing clients, deliver on those clients’ needs, and acknowledge referrals. Community engagement and serving on board of nonprofits can also prove fruitful.

Female Advisers Are More Likely to Work with Female Clients

Nearly six in 10 female advisers report that women make up at least half of their primary client contacts. By contrast, just one in three male advisers report that women make up 50% or more of the primary client contacts. According to Louis, “firms can better serve clients if their advisers reflect the diversity among clients and potential clients.”

Causes of Outflows

Regular income withdrawals and one-time distributions are the top two sources of asset outflows for advisers. According to Louis, this finding illustrated the need for advisers to 1) partner with younger advisers who tend to work with younger clients, and 2) establish multi-generational teams.

Most Effective Digital Advice Strategies

According to Louis, digital advice solutions can effectively attract younger clients who are still in the accumulation phase and not quite ready to engage fully with an adviser. But to retain the children of their older clients, practices should let their voices be heard in family-meeting settings.

More from Retirement Daily: