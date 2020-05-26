Be Sure Beneficiary Designations are Up-to-Date

A key part of estate planning is ensuring that beneficiary designations are up-to-date. Beneficiary designations are the way that certain types of assets are passed on to heirs, regardless of a will or any other estate planning documents.

Financial advisers are essential in helping their clients navigate the confusing maze otherwise known as estate planning. Many clients may think that all assets are passed on via a will, a trust or by joint ownership of an asset. These conditions cover most types of assets, with the exception of retirement accounts and insurance-based products.

This group includes IRA accounts and employer retirement plans like a 401(k), 403(b), a defined benefit pension plan and others. For those who are married, the primary beneficiary is their spouse unless the spouse signs a waiver to allow a different beneficiary.

The death benefit for a life insurance policy is passed to the beneficiary or beneficiaries listed on the policy. This also applies to insurance-based products such as an annuity.

Primary and Secondary Beneficiaries

Primary and secondary beneficiary designations can usually be added, and this is a good idea in many cases. If an individual is married, their primary beneficiary will likely be their spouse. If they have children, they might be the secondary beneficiary or beneficiaries. The secondary beneficiaries become the primary beneficiaries in the event the primary beneficiary dies before the account or policy holder.

Will Substitute

Beneficiary designations are often referred to as will substitutes, as they override any intentions for these assets that may be set forth in a will. For example, if someone were to designate their cousin as the recipient of their IRA account in their will, but their sister is listed as the beneficiary on the IRA account with the custodian, the sister will receive the account when the owner dies.

Reasons to Make Changes

The main reason people make changes to their beneficiary designations are life changes. This could be a marriage, a divorce or the death of a spouse. It might also include the birth or adoption of a child.

If your client were to become divorced and then remarry but had not adjusted their beneficiary designation to reflect their new spouse, then their ex-spouse would likely still inherit the account.

As a person’s financial situation evolves, so might their estate planning needs. Proper beneficiary designations are part of this process.

If their situation dictates, an irrevocable trust can be established to own their life insurance policies. In this case the trust, not an individual, would be the beneficiary of the policy. This type of trust can help keep the death benefit out of your client’s estate, offering savings on estate taxes that might otherwise be incurred.

Another reason might be changes in the rules that make a beneficiary change more advantageous. For example, the SECURE Act passed at the end of 2019 made changes in the timing of when most non-spousal beneficiaries must withdraw funds from inherited IRAs. This drastically changes the amount of the tax liability for many of these beneficiaries. Changing the account’s beneficiary designation from one or more of the client’s adult children to their spouse or to another beneficiary not impacted by these rule changes might make sense.

An individual might accumulate sufficient assets beyond their retirement accounts to meet their needs and the needs of their heirs upon their death. If the person has charitable inclinations, they might consider making one or more charities the beneficiary of their IRA or other retirement accounts. This is often a much more tax-efficient means of donating assets than taking a distribution from the account and then giving the cash to the charity.

Beneficiary Designations as Part of the Financial Plan

Your client’s beneficiary designations should be viewed as a part of their overall financial planning picture. What are their goals both during their lifetime and upon their death? Who do they want to benefit from their estate, and what is the most efficient way to get these assets into the hands of their desired heirs?

Up-to-date beneficiary designations ensure a person’s wishes for various accounts and assets are properly reflected.