Annuities and RMDs, Marketing Trends for 2022: News for Financial Advisers

The latest for financial advisers: Strategies for annuities and RMD management, plus the latest in marketing trends.

A roundup of the latest news and reports of interest to financial advisers.

State regulators: Reg BI fails to curb conflicts of interest—Most brokerages continue to demonstrate conflicts of interest when recommending investments to retail customers, according to InvestmentNews.

RIA M&A blitz to continue: Rudy Adolf—Rudy Adolf, the CEO of Focus Financial, said the firm is “probably working on more deals than I can ever remember," according to InvestmentNews.

Keeping clients from overreacting—Advisers should be prepared to talk to their clients about such current issues as elections, tax legislation, inflation and crypto, says Jamie Hopkins of Carson Group.

Three Financial Adviser Marketing Trends to Watch In 2022—With 2022 rapidly approaching, it's never been more important for financial advisers to evaluate their marketing tactics, writes Brian Hart. With the increasing importance of a digital presence, advisers must consider what will be the most effective marketing strategies to strengthen their businesses. Three strategies stand out: those based on credibility, recruitment and Google. (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report

Advanced Strategies for RMD Management—John Rafferty writes about how annuities can help shoulder RMD burdens in a market drawdown.

Senate Bill Could Change Index-Linked Annuity SEC Filings—A Democrat and a Republican have introduced a Senate bill that could help life insurers save money. The bill, S. 3198, would require the Securities and Exchange Commission to develop a registration form specifically for registered index-linked annuity (RILA) contracts, according to ThinkAdvisor.

2021: Year of The Actively Managed ETFs—The emergence of actively managed ETFs has been among this year's most exciting developments, according to Financial Advisor.

Are Longevity Assumptions Obsolete?—Estimates for clients' lives might be too out of date for their retirement plans, according to Wade Pfau.

Few Investors Happy with FA Fees, Most Want More Alts—Financial advisers set on keeping and attracting clients in the changing wealth management landscape will likely need to do something about their fees, transparency, alternative product lineup and how they approach their customers in general, according to a new report.

Consortium to promote income options in 401(k) plans is formed—Nationwide and Alliance Bernstein have joined the “Lifetime Income consortium,” which was created by Cannex, Broadridge FI360 Solutions, and Fiduciary Insurance Services, according to Retirement Income Journal.

The Intrinsic Futility of ES(G) Investing—As predicted by financial theory, stocks of companies with positive ESG records underperformed the market. But the problems for ESG investors don’t stop there, writes William Bernstein.

How the 4% Rule Undermines Advisers and Clients—There are three primary reasons the 4% rule is misguided and should be done away with when it comes to retirement spending, writes Johnny Poulsen.