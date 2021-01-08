Jim Cramer's Gambling Breakdown for Super Wild-Card Weekend

There's six games over the course of Super Wild-Card Weekend. Jim Cramer and Bill Enright reveal their betting strategy for the opening round of the playoffs.

Super Wild-Card Weekend Best Bets

The NFL playoffs are upon us and that means some exciting post-season gambling action is here for the taking. In this episode of Bull Market Fantasy, Jim Cramer and Bill Enright run through all the best bets to take in Super Wild-Card Weekend including a few parlays and player props on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The BMF hosts also discuss Governor Andrew Cuomo's plan to legalize mobile sports gambling in New York but take issue with his plan of letting the New York State Lottery/Gaming Commission run the operation.

Plus former Bachelorette contestant and die-hard Buffalo Bills superfan, Jason Tartick joins as a special guest to talk about Josh Allen's MVP odds and the Bills match-up against the Colts.

Looking for our DFS strategy for DraftKings Fantasy Football Millionaire Contest? Check out the breakdown from our Tuesday episode.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).21+. NJ/IN/WV/PA/IA/CO/IL only. Odds may vary. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information. Opinions expressed are solely my own and do not express the views or opinions of the company or SI,TheStreet,BMF