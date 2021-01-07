Super Wild-Card Weekend: Sunday DFS Breakdown

NFL playoff action continues with three great games on Sunday including a rematch between the Ravens and Titans.

NFL Wild-Card Weekend: Sunday DFS Breakdown

After a full day of NFL playoffs on Saturday, fans, fantasy players, and sports gamblers get another full day of action on Sunday thanks to the NFL's new playoff format. As we discussed in our Saturday breakdown, there are six games in the new post-season format for the opening round of the playoffs, half of which coming on Sunday.

DraftKings is rolling out two Fantasy Football Millionaire Contests for Super Wild-Card Weekend with a total of $2.5 million in cash prizes for both contests. You can read about our lineup strategy for Saturday here.

As for Sunday's action, the slate has a bit more enticing options as we'll see the Ravens and Titans, Bears and Saints, plus an AFC North battle between the Browns and Steelers.

The first move when making our DFS lineups for Sunday is adding Derrick Henry, he's the most expensive player on the slate at $9,200 but he's well worth it. For our game stack we are going with the Steelers. Ben Roethlisberger for the quarterback at $6,100, and then any two of his three receivers: Diontae Johnson ($6,200), JuJu Smith Schuster ($5,550), and Chase Claypool ($5,200).

Why are we stacking the Browns?

Cleveland has allowed seven touchdowns and 935 yards to receivers in their last five games.

Feel free to use our game stack when making your lineup for the Fantasy Football Millionaire Maker.

Sunday Gambling and Odds Breakdown

Tennessee is a 3.5 home underdog, which is a bit of a surprise here, especially after we saw the Titans dominate the Ravens in the playoffs last year and in this year's regular season. That game has an Over/Under of 54.5 points.

The Bears are heavy underdogs against the Saints. Chicago is getting 9.5 points from New Orleans with an Over/Under of 47.5. Then the Steelers are giving the Browns 4.5 points. That game has a point total of 46.5.

Our upset pick of the week is the Titans (+160) on the Moneyline, but if you want to be conservative, take the points. Get in on the action on DraftKings Sportsbook and use promo code: BULL

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).21+. NJ/IN/WV/PA/IA/CO/IL only. Odds may vary. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information. Opinions expressed are solely my own and do not express the views or opinions of the company or SI,TheStreet,BMF