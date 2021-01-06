Super Wild-Card Weekend: Saturday DFS Breakdown

NFL Wild-Card Weekend: Saturday DFS Breakdown

Wildcard Weekend kicks-off on Saturday. There’s a new playoff format with only one team from each Conference getting a bye and twelve teams in action for the first round. The Chiefs in the AFC and the Packers in the NFC both earned the top seeds.

With the new format we’ll have three games on Saturday and three games on Sunday. DraftKings has a Fantasy Football Millionaire Contest for both days. That's a total of $2.5 million in prizes for each contest.

When setting our DFS lineups, our first step is to look at the Over/Under point totals on DK Sportsbook.

There's really only one high scoring game on Saturday; Colts and Bills with an Ove/Under of 52. Rams and Seahawks sits at 43, that number could jump if the news hits that Jared Goff will play instead of backup John Wolford. Then the primetime game Saturday night is the Buccaneers and the Football Team at 45.5.

From a game stack perspective, Russell Wilson has a tough match-up against a solid Rams defense and Alex Smith hasn't hit more than 15 points in weeks.

Josh Allen just makes the most sense and sometimes the obvious choice is the best one. So if using Allen, then have to go with Stefon Diggs too and want another piece of the Bills action. Cole Beasley is Questionable, so we are throwing in a cheap option with Gabriel Davis at $4,000. Very expensive stack at $27,100.

Another game stack option is going with Tampa Bay. Tom Brady at quarterback and then stacking him with Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown and from Washington Terry McClaurin. That would be a $26,300 stack with about $4,700 leftover for each player.

