Jim Cramer's NFL Super Wildcard Weekend Betting Breakdown

The first round of the NFL playoffs is set to kickoff and the Wall Street legend discusses all the match-ups in Wildcard Weekend.

Wildcard Weekend Gambling Preview

The NFL's new playoff format is unleashed this weekend with SUPER Wild-Card Weekend. For the first time, seven teams from each conference made the post-season which means there will be six games over the course of the first round of the playoffs instead of four. In the past, only six teams from the AFC and NFC made the playoffs and two of the top seeds from each conference earned a bye. But starting now in the 2020/2021 playoffs only the top seeds received a bye which puts twelve teams in action for the opening round.

In the first post-season episode of Bull Market Fantasy, Jim Cramer and Bill Enright discussed each match-up and revealed their best bets. Here are the current odds for each match-up courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

Saturday Games:

Colts vs. Bills (-6.5). Total points 51

Rams vs. Seahawks (-3.5). Total points 42.5

Buccaneers vs. Washington (+8.5). Total points 45

Sunday Games:

Ravens vs. Titans (+3.5). Total Points 55

Bears vs. Saints (-10). Total points 47.5

Browns vs. Steelers (-6). Total points 47

MVP Odds

Cramer and Enright also talked about the latest MVP odds. Aaron Rodgers is the current odds on favorite at -2000, which is not a bet worth taking given the very low reward factor. However, there are some great values for the other candidates like Derrick Henry and Josh Allen, but those carry a bit more risk.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).21+. NJ/IN/WV/PA/IA/CO/IL only. Odds may vary. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information. Opinions expressed are solely my own and do not express the views or opinions of the company or SI,TheStreet,BMF