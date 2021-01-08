Jim Cramer's Gambling Tips for Saturday's Super Wild-Card Games

Saturday's Wild-Card Games and Best Bets

NFL post-season action kicks-off on Saturday with three great games as football fans are treated to twelve hours of playoff match-ups.

Here are the current lines courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

Colts vs. Bills (-6.5). Over/Under 51.5

Rams vs. Seahawks (-3). Over/Under 42

Buccaneers vs. Washington Football Team (+8). Over/Under 44.5

On our Tuesday episode, we mentioned the line in the Seahawks and Rams game would change once we got an update on Jared Goff. Looks like he’s going to play despite having thumb surgery last week. Once the Goff rumor started circulating, this spread dropped 1.5 points. It's a match-up between two division rivals with Seattle winning in December but Jared Goff didn’t play. Rams won earlier in the season 23-16.

From a betting perspective, there are two options here. Can take Seattle at minus 3 at -118 or buy the half point, make it -2.5 for -136. Buying the half point takes away the possibility of a push or a tie. So if the Seahawks win 23-20 but you are laying the 3 points, you won’t win or lose the bet. Now in this situation, we aren't worried about the markup on the $18 vig differential (136 compared to 118), but rather more worried about the push. So we are taking the Seahawks on the alternate line of -2.5 at -136.

The Bills are giving the Colts 6.5 points and the Bucs are giving Washington 8. We don’t like the spreads for either of those games but we do think both teams win. So we are eyeing up the alternative line again and taking a 10 point teaser. A Ten-point teaser gives us 10 points to play around with. So we can use four points and drop the Bills to -2.5 and then take six points off the Bucs spread to make it -2. Usually, when you do a parlay or a teaser, you get much better odds but since both of these teams are such heavy favorites we won’t have positive odds. But instead of taking the Bills at minus 2.5 at -225 and the Bucs at -2 at -345 individually, by combining the bets it becomes -115.

Ready to make a bet? Head over to DraftKings Sportsbook and use promo code: Bull.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).21+. NJ/IN/WV/PA/IA/CO/IL only. Odds may vary. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information. Opinions expressed are solely my own and do not express the views or opinions of the company or SI,TheStreet,BMF