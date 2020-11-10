TheStreet
Week 9 Recap and Week 10 Preview

Bill Enright

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright review the action from Week 9 and prepare fantasy football players and sports bettors for Week 10.

Wall Street legend Jim Cramer and Fantasy Football analyst Bill Enright highlight everything fantasy football players need to know to win their DFS and season-long match-ups in Week 8. Plus Cramer and Enright take an early look at some of the spreads and gambling odds for this weekend's action.

What is a Parlay?

Every week we introduce new different betting concepts and terminology. In this week's episode, we discussed parlays, how to build a parlay and the different strategies we use to make profits. Jim used his knowledge of the stock market and building a profitable portfolio and compared it to this aspect of our betting portfolio. Watch the attached video for our strategy and when ready to bet a parlay for Week 10, click this link and use promo code: BULL

LIGHTNING ROUND: Week 10 Waiver Wire

With so many injuries through the first nine weeks of the season and now BYE weeks taking place, the Waiver Wire is an important factor in building a successful fantasy football team for the remainder of the year. Remember, your draft is only Step One to ensuring a winning season. The Waiver Wire is the in-season version of your draft and necessary to maintaining your roster with productive players.

Shifting Spreads

Charts are helpful when analyzing stocks and they are also crucial when looking at the point spreads for NFL games. Thanks to our friends at TeamRankings.com we use charts to identify strengths or weaknesses of spreads and game totals.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+. NJ/IN/WV/PA/IA/CO/IL only. Odds may vary. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information. Opinions expressed are solely my own and do not express the views or opinions of the company or SI,TheStreet,BMF

Football

