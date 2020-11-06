TheStreet
Week 9 Fantasy Football, DFS, and Betting Preview

Bill Enright

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright discuss Week 9 in the NFL and what fantasy football players and NFL bettors need to know to win.

Bull Market Fantasy: Week 9

Some of the show's topics include:

  • Highest scoring NFL games: Cramer and Enright look at the games with the most projected points according to the Over/Under on DraftKings Sportsbook in Week 9 and the fantasy playmakers in those games.
  • DFS GPP Game Stacks: Which games should DFS players focus on when building their DraftKings Lineups.
  • Cramer's Cash Contest: Enter Jim Cramer's Week 9 DraftKings contest. It's $5 to enter and only the first 1,000 people can enter.  Remember, a Guaranteed Prize Pool, GPP, is more like options trading, very high risk, but tremendous rewards. A cash game is more like investing in a mutual fund, a safer approach but with smaller profits. For more on GPP and Cash game strategies for DraftKings, check out our explainer video.
  • What is Buying Points?: Cramer and Enright explain how sports gamblers to change the odds in their favor.
  • Start, Sit Lightning Round: Find out who to start or sit in your season-long fantasy leagues.
  • Ski Daddy's Fantasy Decisions: Cramer's fantasy football team-The Ski Daddys-is so good, he doesn't know who to leave on his bench. Find out who he chooses to start and sit for his Week 8 match-up in his Mad Money League.

Cramer and Enright are LIVE on Sunday morning at 11:30 am (est) answering your fantasy football lineup questions. Plus they reveal who is in their DraftKings lineups and deliver some great NFL bets!

