Week 8 DraftKings Lineup Review and Week 9 Waiver Wire

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright review the NFL action from Week 8 and look ahead to Week 9.

Wall Street legend Jim Cramer and Fantasy Football analyst Bill Enright highlight everything fantasy football players need to know to win their DFS and season-long match-ups in Week 9. Plus Cramer and Enright take an early look at some of the spreads and gambling odds for this weekend's action.

DraftKings Cash Game and Fantasy Millionaire Lineup Review

After a few weeks of playing in the Cramer Cash Contest, Jim experienced his first "sweat." A sweat essentially refers to when you are sweating it out to see if you hold onto your place in the standings. Unfortunately for Jim's team, the Bears and Saints went into overtime and he missed out on finishing in the money by half a point because the guy ahead of him had Latavius Murray who had six yards on the Saints last drive.

Earlier this year we introduced some strategy around cash games on DraftKings. These are contests like 50/50s, head-to-head and double ups. They don’t have a big prize like DraftKings’ fantasy millionaire. But as we explained, they are a practical approach to making profits playing daily fantasy sports. In this week's episode, we broke down our cash game roster and compared it to the lineup that won a million dollars.

LIGHTNING ROUND: Week 9 Waiver Wire

With so many injuries through the first eight weeks of the season and now BYE weeks taking place, the Waiver Wire is an important factor in building a successful fantasy football team for the remainder of the year. The Waiver Wire is the in-season version of your draft and necessary to maintaining your roster with productive players. Check out Bill Enright's full list of Waiver Wire pickups here.

