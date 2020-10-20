Jim Cramer's Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups: Week 7

Fantasy football players need to attack the waiver and get their hands on these emerging prospects before the start of Week 7.

Fantasy Football Free Agents: Week 7

There are four teams on a BYE in Week 7; Ravens, Colts, Vikings, Dolphins. Plus there was a handful of injuries to several running backs including Mark Ingram, Miles Sanders, and Joe Mixon. Luckily we have a full list of players to grab as bye week fillers or injury replacements.

The Waiver Wire is the in-season version of your draft and is a necessary and critical process to maintaining your roster with productive players. Several players on this week's waiver wire could be added and started in Week 7 while others are purely for depth purposes. It is vital to know the difference between the two. For example, while we do suggest adding Titans receiver Adam Humphries, we aren't suggesting adding him and immediately starting him over someone like Tyreek Hill.

In the attached video, Jim Cramer and Bill Enright run through more than a dozen players to pick-up in order to improve your fantasy football roster. Those players include:

Quarterbacks:

Jimmy Garroppolo, San Francisco 49ers

Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders.

Running Backs:

Boston Scott, Philadelphia Eagles. Great option for the Thursday Night Showdown Slate on DraftKings.

Gio Bernard, Cincinnati Bengals

Jeremy McNichols, Tennessee Titans

J.D. McKissic, Washington Football Team

Wide Receivers:

Adam Humphries, Tennessee Titans. Check out his Week 7 salary on DraftKings!

James Washington, Pittsburgh Steelers. Check out his Week 7 salary on DraftKings!

Tight Ends:

Trey Burton, Indianapolis Colts

Anthony Firkser, Tennessee Titans. Check out his Week 7 salary on DraftKings!

