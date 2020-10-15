NFL Week 6: Fantasy Football and Gambling Preview

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright highlight everything you need to know to win your fantasy football matchups, DFS contests and wagers for Week 6 in the NFL.

Some of the show's topics for Week 6 include:

Highest scoring NFL games: Cramer and Enright look at the games with the most projected points according to the Over/Under on DraftKings Sportsbook in Week 6 and the fantasy playmakers in those games.

DFS GPP Game Stacks: Which games should DFS players to focus on when building their DraftKings Lineups.

DFS Cash Game Strategy: Jim and Bill identify two players everyone needs in their cash game lineups for Week 6.

Week 6 Start Em, Sit Em Lightning Round: We run through quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers to enter into your starting lineup or leave on your bench.

Ski Daddy's Fantasy Decisions: Cramer's fantasy football team-The Ski Daddys-is so good, he doesn't know who to leave on his bench. Find out who he chooses to start and sit for his Week 2 match-up in his Mad Money League.

Remember, a Guaranteed Prize Pool, GPP, is more like options trading, very high risk, but tremendous rewards. A cash game is more like investing in a mutual fund, a safer approach but with smaller profits. For more on GPP and Cash game strategies for DraftKings, check out our explainer video.

