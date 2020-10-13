TheStreet
Week 6 Waiver Wire and DFS Lineup Review

Bill Enright

Dak Prescott is out for the year, players are emerging on the waiver wire, and DraftKings handed out a million dollars

Wall Street legend Jim Cramer and Fantasy Football analyst Bill Enright highlight everything fantasy football players need to know to win their DFS and season-long match-ups in Week 6. Plus Cramer and Enright take an early look at some of the spreads and gambling odds for this weekend's action.

DraftKings Cash Game and Fantasy Millionaire Lineup Review

Earlier this year we introduced some strategy around cash games on DraftKings. These are contests like 50/50s, head-to-head and double ups. They don’t have a big prize like DraftKings’ fantasy millionaire. But as we explained, they are a practical approach to making profits playing daily fantasy sports. In this week's episode, we broke down our cash game roster and compared it to the lineup that won a million dollars.

LIGHTNING ROUND: Week 6 Waiver Wire

With so many injuries in Week 2, 3, 4, an 5 and now BYE weeks taking place, the Waiver Wire is an important factor in building a successful fantasy football team for the remainder of the year. Remember, your draft is only Step One to ensuring a winning season. The Waiver Wire is the in-season version of your draft and necessary to maintaining your roster with productive players.

Have a question about the Waiver Wire or your starting lineup? Check out the Ask Cramer section for answers to all your fantasy football questions.

