Week 5 Waiver Wire: Kelley and Johnson to Replace Ekeler and Chubb

Bill Enright

Fantasy football players need to flock to the waiver and get their hands on these emerging prospects.

Fantasy Football Free Agents: Week 5

Browns running back Nick Chubb and Chargers rusher Austin Ekeler are both going to miss a month of action. Add that to the fact Aaron Jones and the Packers along with the Lions have a BYE in Week 5 and the Waiver Wire is still a crucial factor in building a successful fantasy football team. The Waiver Wire is the in-season version of your draft and is a necessary and critical process to maintaining your roster with productive players.

Several players on this week's waiver wire could be added and started in Week 5 while others are purely for depth purposes. It is vital to know the difference between the two. For example, while we do suggest adding Chargers rookie Joshua Kelley, we aren't suggesting adding him and immediately starting him over someone like Joe Mixon. 

In the attached video, Jim Cramer and Bill Enright run through more than a dozen players to pickup in order to improve your fantasy football roster. Those players include:

Quarterbacks:

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Teddy Bridgewater, Carolina Panthers... CHEAP salary alert on DraftKings

Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford are on a BYE in Week 5.

Running Backs:

Joshua Kelley, Los Angels Chargers

D’Ernest Johnson, Cleveland Browns ... CHEAP salary alert on DraftKings

Reggie Bonnafon, Carolina Panthers ... CHEAP salary alert on DraftKings

Aaron Jones, Adrian Peterson, De'Andre Swift, Jamaal Wiliams on a BYE in Week 5.

Wide Receivers:

Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals ... CHEAP salary alert on DraftKings

Tre’Quan Smith, New Orleans

Davante Adams, Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones are on a BYE in Week 5. 

Tight End

Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys

Reggie Bonnafon and T.J. Hockenson are on a BYE in Week 5.

