Week 5 Fantasy Football and Gambling Preview

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright highlight everything you need to know to win your fantasy football matchups, DFS contests and wagers for Week 5 in the NFL.

Topics from Thursday's Episode of Bull Market Fantasy

Highest scoring NFL games: Jim Cramer and Bill Enright look at the games with the most projected points according to the Over/Under on DraftKings Sportsbook in Week 5 and the fantasy playmakers in those games.

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright look at the games with the most projected points according to the Over/Under on DraftKings Sportsbook in Week 5 and the fantasy playmakers in those games. DFS Cash Game Studs and Fades: Knowing which players not to put into your DraftKings lineups is just as important as knowing who to use. Luckily Cramer and Enright give out both!

Knowing which players not to put into your DraftKings lineups is just as important as knowing who to use. Luckily Cramer and Enright give out both! Bill's Best Bets: While eager fans wait for Jimmy From Anywhere's Pick The Lock which is coming on our Sunday Show at 11:30 am (est), Bill delivers his best bet for Week 5.

While eager fans wait for Jimmy From Anywhere's Pick The Lock which is coming on our Sunday Show at 11:30 am (est), Bill delivers his best bet for Week 5. Week 5 Start Em, Sit Em Lightning Round: Cramer and Enright run through quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers to enter into your starting lineup or leave on your bench.

Cramer and Enright run through quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers to enter into your starting lineup or leave on your bench. COVID 19 Impact on Fantasy Football: The NFL schedule is on the move again with more players testing positive for the coronavirus. Stay up to date with all the latest date changes.

Tune in to our LIVE show on Sunday morning at 11:30 am (est). We answer your lineup questions throughout the show and highlight the best players to use in DraftKings contests.

