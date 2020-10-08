TheStreet
Thursday Night Player Prop Bets: Bucs and Bears

Bill Enright

Tampa Bay takes on Chicago to kick things off for Thursday Night Football. Jim Cramer and Bill Enright reveal the best player props for TNF in Week 5.

Player Props on Thursday Night Football: Week 5

We are off to a hot start with our Thursday Night Player Props. For Week 4 our player props picks went 3-0.  For Week 5's match-up between the Buccaneers and Bears, we have two props to lock in.

David Montgomery Receiving Yards: 21.5

We are taking the over on David Montgomery receiving yards which is set at 21.5 on DraftKings SportsBook. We'll lay the odds of -112 to win back 100. Tampa Bay has allowed the 3rd most receiving yards to running backs with an average of 64 receiving yards per game. Tarik Cohen is out for the year which means Montgomery basically has the job to himself. He’s averaging 23.5 receiving yards per game. We are loving that OVER.

Allen Robinson Receptions: 5.5

Allen Robinson has seven and ten catches the last two games. His over/under on receptions is 5.5. He can get to at least six tonight. He’s a target hog. Nine targets the first two weeks, then 13, and then 10. Look at some of the Bucs performances against opponents’ No. 1 wide receiver. DJ Moore in Week 2, 8 catches, Robby Anderson in that same game had 9 catches. Keenan Allen in Week 4: 8 catches. So that’s half the games a receiver went over 5.5 catches against Tamp Bay.  Taking Robinson and the over on his catches.

Good luck and stay tuned for more player props and best bets for Week 5 on our Sunday Show which airs at 11:30 am (est) on Jim Cramer's Facebook page. 

