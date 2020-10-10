TheStreet
HomeAsk CramerFootball
Search

Week 5 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice

Bill Enright

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright help all the Fantasy football players on the fence about who to put in their lineups for Week 5.

Start Em, Sit Em

Choosing the right players to put in fantasy football lineups or leave on the bench is one of the more stressful decisions a fantasy manager has to make...and they must do it every week.

Luckily Wall Street Legend Jim Cramer and fantasy football analyst Bill Enright make those decisions much easier. So if you are on the fence about a player, take a breath, relax and let Cramer and Enright guide you in the right direction.

The BMF crew discussed about a dozen players for Week 5. 

LIVE Lineup Help Sunday Morning: Lineup Q&A

If they didn't mention one of the players you are debating, tune in to their LIVE show on Sunday morning at 11:30 am (est) as they answer your lineups questions throughout the program. 

The following players were discussed in the attached video:

Quarterbacks

Ryan Tannehill vs. Bills

Justin Herbert vs. Saints

Daniel Jones vs. Cowboys. Possible DFS play for DraftKings for Week 5

Running Backs

Melvin Gordon vs. Patriots

Jerrick McKinnon vs. Dolphins 

David Johnson vs. Jaguars. Low ownership alert on DraftKings for Week 5

Wide Receiver

Justin Jefferson vs. Seahawks. Good option in the DraftKings Showdown for Sunday Night.

Jamison Crowder vs. Cardinals

AJ Green vs. Ravens

Tight End

Eric Ebron vs. Eagles. Cheap option on DraftKings for Week 5

Austin Hooper vs. Colts

Screen Shot 2020-09-10 at 5.36.24 PM

Are you a DFS player or sports bettor? If so, SI Fantasy PRO has you covered for every sport. Whether it's NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MMA, or the PGA Tour, our staff of gambling analysts and DFS professionals (and our NFL lineup optimizer) will help you beat the book and take home some major prizes in DFS tournaments. And EVERY SPORT is included. Become a member of SI Fantasy Plus today.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).

21+. NJ/IN/WV/PA/IA/CO/IL only. Odds may vary. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Cramer Combines Fantasy Football With Charitable Donations For 2020 NFL Season

The Wall Street legend is combining two of his biggest passions, nope not stocks, Charity and Fantasy Football!

Bill Enright

Week 5 Over/Under Point Total Breakdown and DraftKings Game Stacks

Use the point total prop bets to your advantage in Week 5 when identifying the game stack for DFS contests .

Bill Enright

NFL Week 5 Betting Trends: Shifts in the Spreads

The latest news, injuries, and betting action in the NFL is causing a major fluctuation in the spread for a few games in Week 5.

Bill Enright

Week 5 Fantasy Football and Gambling Preview

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright highlight everything you need to know to win your fantasy football matchups, DFS contests and wagers for Week 5 in the NFL.

Bill Enright

DraftKings Week 5 Cash Games: Amari Cooper and Jonathan Taylor Should be in Lineups

Which players should be in DraftKings 50/50 lineups for Week 5? Jim Cramer and Bill Enright say to start with the Cowboys and Colts top playmakers.

Bill Enright

Thursday Night Player Prop Bets: Bucs and Bears

Tampa Bay takes on Chicago to kick things off for Thursday Night Football. Jim Cramer and Bill Enright reveal the best player props for TNF in Week 5.

Bill Enright

Fantasy Football Week 5 Waiver Wire and DFS Roster Breakdown

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright highlight everything you need to know to win your fantasy football matchups, DFS contests and wagers for Week 5 in the NFL.

Bill Enright

DFS Roster Construction: GPP vs. Cash Game Lineups in Week 4

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright breakdown two winning lineups from DraftKings Cash Game and Fantasy Millionaire contests in Week 4.

Bill Enright

by

lindaperryly

Fantasy Football Draft Recap: Cramer's Shocking Revelation About Drafting His Beloved Eagles

Fantasy Football season is upon us and Jim Cramer completed his fantasy draft from TheStreet HQ. Our team of analysts graded Jim's picks.

Bill Enright

by

fastfluency

Week 5 Waiver Wire: Kelley and Johnson to Replace Ekeler and Chubb

With injuries to Nick Chubb and Austin Ekeler fantasy football players must attack the waiver wire in Week 5.

Bill Enright