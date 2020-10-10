Week 5 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright help all the Fantasy football players on the fence about who to put in their lineups for Week 5.

Start Em, Sit Em

Choosing the right players to put in fantasy football lineups or leave on the bench is one of the more stressful decisions a fantasy manager has to make...and they must do it every week.

Luckily Wall Street Legend Jim Cramer and fantasy football analyst Bill Enright make those decisions much easier. So if you are on the fence about a player, take a breath, relax and let Cramer and Enright guide you in the right direction.

The BMF crew discussed about a dozen players for Week 5.

LIVE Lineup Help Sunday Morning: Lineup Q & A

If they didn't mention one of the players you are debating, tune in to their LIVE show on Sunday morning at 11:30 am (est) as they answer your lineups questions throughout the program.

The following players were discussed in the attached video:

Quarterbacks

Ryan Tannehill vs. Bills

Justin Herbert vs. Saints

Daniel Jones vs. Cowboys. Possible DFS play for DraftKings for Week 5

Running Backs

Melvin Gordon vs. Patriots

Jerrick McKinnon vs. Dolphins

David Johnson vs. Jaguars. Low ownership alert on DraftKings for Week 5

Wide Receiver

Justin Jefferson vs. Seahawks. Good option in the DraftKings Showdown for Sunday Night.

Jamison Crowder vs. Cardinals

AJ Green vs. Ravens

Tight End

Eric Ebron vs. Eagles. Cheap option on DraftKings for Week 5

Austin Hooper vs. Colts

Are you a DFS player or sports bettor? If so, SI Fantasy PRO has you covered for every sport. Whether it's NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MMA, or the PGA Tour, our staff of gambling analysts and DFS professionals (and our NFL lineup optimizer) will help you beat the book and take home some major prizes in DFS tournaments. And EVERY SPORT is included. Become a member of SI Fantasy Plus today.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).

21+. NJ/IN/WV/PA/IA/CO/IL only. Odds may vary. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.