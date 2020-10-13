TheStreet
Week 5 DraftKings Fantasy Football Millionaire Roster Breakdown

Bill Enright

Jim Cramer takes his proven investment strategies and applies them to cash games and GPP on DraftKings. Here's his breakdown from a winning lineup in Week 5.

DraftKings GPP vs. Cash Games

In today's DFS lesson we compared the roster that won a million dollars on DraftKings in Week 5 to the lineup that finished in first place in the Triple C-Cramer's Cash Contest. Both lineups made money-one of which won a million dollars- and surprisingly there were some major similarities.

Remember, a Guaranteed Prize Pool, GPP, is more like options trading, very high risk, but tremendous rewards. A cash game is more like investing in a mutual fund, a safer approach but with smaller profits.

The Winning Lineup from Cramer's Cash Contest in Week 5

DraftKings-cash-game-SCREEN

Tara B. was the winner with 222 points. Let’s review her lineup for some learning lessons. She took four players from the Chiefs and Raiders game which had 72 total points scored. Went pricey at QB with Patrick Mahoms and then stacked him with Travis Kelce and Sammy Watkins, sprinkle in raiders rookie Henry Ruggs and the result is 94 points from 42% of the lineup all of whom played in the same game. But there wasn’t just one game stack in here, she also used the running backs from the Falcons and Panthers stack which I mentioned was my top stack of the week. Mike Davis and Todd Gurley resulted in two excellent picks and even though 51% of the people had Mike Davis, there was enough low owned players on the rest of the lineup with guys like Ruggs and Brandin Cooks to separate from the pack.

The Winning Lineup from DraftKings Week 5 Fantasy Millionaire

CCC-Lineup

20 point difference in score compared to the winner of the Triple C. As for comparisons, both teams had Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Todd Gurley. BIG difference-maker in the million-dollar lineup was Chase Claypool who was only owned by 1.2% of participants but was the highest-scoring player for the weekend. Claypool was a cheap option at wide receiver with a price tag of $4,100. 

Let's dial into Claypool... 1.2% ownership for the highest scoring player of the week is ludicrous. But there is a method to that madness. This person paid up BIG for a lot of studs with Kelce, Hill, Mahomes, and even the Ravens defense. So they knew they had to find some lower-priced options. So when we are building out a roster that way, you want HIGH upside guys. No point in playing it safe. That’s not going to get you a million dollars. Always go for big, explosive players in GPP when looking for a cheap player. Claypool has shown some explosive ability in his previous games and the Eagles have been prone to letting up some big plays. Did Claypool outproduce his even his highest levels of dream like expectations? YES. But when it comes to winning a million dollars playing fantasy football on DraftKings, there's always going to be a luck factor. But applying the high upside theory certainly helps bring on some of that luck.

There's millions of dollars on the line for Week 6. Click here to enter DraftKings contests!

