Week 5 Over/Under Point Total Breakdown and DraftKings Game Stacks

Bill Enright

Use the point total prop bets to your advantage in Week 5 when identifying the game stack for DFS contests .

Week 5 High Scoring Affairs

As we prepare for Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season, fantasy football players are setting their lineups for the first time this year.

Every week we use guidance from DraftKings Sportsbook when it comes to setting our fantasy football lineups and DFS rosters. Games with high point totals (Over/Unders) means more scoring, which in turn means more fantasy points for your players.

In Week 5 there's a handful of games with a higher than average Over/Under. Those games include: 

Panthers and Falcons: 54.5

Jags and Texans: 54

Giants and Cowboys: 54

Vikings and Seahawks 57.5

Chargers and Saints: 51.5

In the attached video, Cramer and Enright point out the games we've identified during this segment have gone on to be one of the game stacks used in DraftKings Fantasy Millionaire lineup. Check out the video or more DFS strategy and the game stack to use for Week 5.

With the DraftKings Over/Under in mind, Jim Cramer and Bill Enright alert fantasy football managers to gravitate toward using players in those above-mentioned games to maximize fantasy football lineups and DFS rosters. This is especially useful when on the fence or deciding between two players. If Player A is playing in a game with an O/U of 41 and Player B is playing in a game with an O/U of 52, then the Sportsbook is telling us they are expecting more points in Player B's game and thus Player B has a higher likelihood of getting more yards, touchdowns, and thus more fantasy points.

New to gambling? Check out our Gambling 101 Series which explains more about the Over/Under.

