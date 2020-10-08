Fantasy Football Week 5 Waiver Wire and DFS Roster Breakdown

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright highlight everything you need to know to win your fantasy football matchups, DFS contests and wagers for Week 5 in the NFL.

Wall Street legend Jim Cramer and Fantasy Football analyst Bill Enright highlight everything fantasy football players need to know to win their DFS and season-long match-ups in Week 5. Plus Cramer and Enright take an early look at some of the spreads and gambling odds for this weekend's action.

Week 4 was a very profitable weekend for the Bull Market Fantasy team and our great fans. We netted some BIG profits. If you listened to our show last week, we gave out 7 bets. Six of them were winners. 6-out-of-7, that’s 85% winners against the spread or on player prop bets! Plus we gave out a winning lineup that helped you cash on DraftKings 50/50 contest!

Three Things We Learned From Week 4

Russell Wilson is on fire this year. Had 14 touchdowns in three games and after throwing two more in Week 4, he now has 16 TDs through four games which ties Petron Manning from 2013 for the most touchdown passes in the first four games in NFL history. Wilson and the Seahawks have two cupcake games against the Vikings and Cardinals. Great news if you have DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett or of course Russell Wilson. Keep that train rolling!

Dak Prescott is on Cramer's fantasy team and this weekend he hit a career-high 502 yards. Also threw 4 TDs. Plenty of garbage time for Dak and "Dem Boys." Prescott is the first player in NFL history with three consecutive games of more than 450 yards. His 1,690 yards in four games is the most all-time.

After going 0-4, the Texans fired Bill O’Brien on Monday. He was 26-to-1 as the first coach to get fired this year. Jets head coach Adam Gase was the favorite at 3-to-1.

DraftKings Cash Game and Fantasy Millionaire Lineup Review

Earlier this year we introduced some strategy around cash games on DraftKings. These are contests like 50/50s, head-to-head and double ups. They don’t have a big prize like DraftKings’ fantasy millionaire. But as we explained, they are a practical approach to making profits playing daily fantasy sports. In this week's episode, we broke down our cash game roster and compared it to the lineup that won a million dollars.

LIGHTNING ROUND: Week 5 Waiver Wire

With so many injuries in Week 2, 3 and 4 and now BYE weeks taking place, the Waiver Wire is an important factor in building a successful fantasy football team for the remainder of the year. Remember, your draft is only Step One to ensuring a winning season. The Waiver Wire is the in-season version of your draft and necessary to maintaining your roster with productive players.

Have a question about the Waiver Wire or your starting lineup? Check out the Ask Cramer section for answers to all your fantasy football questions.

