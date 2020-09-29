TheStreet
Week 4 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Jim Cramer Reveals 10 Players to Pickup

Bill Enright

Fantasy football players need to head to the waiver and get their hands on some emerging prospects like Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson

Even though there are no bye weeks yet, the Waiver Wire is still an important factor in building a successful fantasy football team. Remember, your draft is only Step One to ensuring a winning season. The Waiver Wire is the in-season version of your draft and is a necessary and critical process to maintaining your roster with productive players.

Several players on this week's waiver wire could be added and started in Week 4 while others are purely for depth purposes. It is vital to know the difference between the two. For example, while we do suggest adding Bills receiver Cole Beasley, but we aren't suggesting adding him and immediately starting him over someone like Julian Edelman who had a lackluster performance in Week 3.

In the attached video, Jim Cramer and Bill Enright run through more than a dozen players to pick up in order to improve your fantasy football roster. Those players are listed by position and then in order of priority.

Quarterbacks:

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Nick Foles, Chicago Bears Foles Ward has a LOW salary in Week 4 on DraftKings 

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

Running Backs:

Carlos Hyde, Seattle Seahawks

Jeff Wilson Jr., San Francisco 49ers Wilson Jr. offers a great price if making a DraftKings lineup

Rex Burkhead, New England Patriots

Wide Receivers:

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Greg Ward, Philadelphia Eagles...Ward is a CHEAP option a WR on DraftKings

Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills

Adam Humphries, Tennessee Titans

Tight Ends: 

Mo Allie Cox, Indianapolis Colts

Jimmy Graham, Chicago Bears Graham is an inexpensive option at TE on DraftKings

