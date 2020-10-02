Week 4 Over/Under Point Total Breakdown: Finding Fantasy Players in High Scoring Games

Using the players in games with a high projected point total is one of the key research tools when setting lineups in fantasy football match-ups.

NFL's Week 4 High Scoring Affairs

Every week we use guidance from DraftKings Sportsbook when it comes to setting our fantasy football lineups. Games with high point totals (Over/Unders) means more scoring, which in turn means more fantasy points for your players.

In Week 4 there's a handful of games with a higher than average Over/Under. In fact, there are six games with a projected point total of more than 50 points!!!

Those games include the Chiefs and Patriots with an Over/Under of 52.5, Seahawks vs. Dolphins with an O/U of 53, Cardinals and Panthers O/U 51.5, Bills and Raiders O/U 52.5, Saints and Lions O/U 54, Cowboys and Browns O/U 56, and Falcons and Packers O/U 56.5.

With the DraftKings Over/Under in mind, Jim Cramer and Bill Enright alert fantasy football managers to gravitate toward using players in those above-mentioned games to maximize fantasy football lineups. This is especially useful when on the fence or deciding between two players. If Player A is playing in a game with an O/U of 41 and Player B is playing in a game with an O/U of 52, then the Sportsbook is telling us they are expecting more points in Player B's game and thus Player B has a higher likelihood of getting more yards, touchdowns, and thus more fantasy points.

