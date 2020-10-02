TheStreet
Line Movement: Shifting Spreads and Over/Under in Week 4

Bill Enright

A handful of Week 4 games have seen a shift in spread and their projected point totals according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFL Line Movement: Week 4

The betting line for NFL games can change on a moments notice. Favorites become underdogs and underdogs become favorites. When it comes to the line for NFL games, it is absolutely a living, breathing, movement generating number and DraftKings does a great job of keeping everything updated.

Every week Jim Cramer and Bill Enright look at some of the games that have a big swing in the odds. Was a quarterback ruled out? Did a key player get diagnosed with COVID? Is there nasty weather in the forecast? All of it (and more) can impact the line being adjusted. Heavy action being bet on the favorite?

For Week 4 several games have seen somewhat significant line movement. Here's what Jim Cramer and Bill Enright are keeping an eye on.

  • Big news out of Chicago with Nick Foles being named the starter for Week 4. The colts have no business being the favorites in this game. Spread opened up with the Colts -1 and now sits at Indy -2.5. Both teams are 2-1 against the spread. This becomes a pick-em by the end of the week. So if you want the Bears, take those points now. If you are betting on the Colts, might want to wait a day or two for the spread to decrease.

The Lions and Saints opened up with a projected point total of 56 points. That came down two points and considering the Lions and Cardinals didn’t hit the over of 55 last week, bettors could be coming in on the under even more throughout the week. So if you think the game will be high scoring, wait until it drops another half-point, maybe full point, and then slam the over. If you think the under will hit, get it on it now because you already gave up 2 points from the initial open.

Lines courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Lines are subject to change.

