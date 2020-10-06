DFS Roster Construction: GPP vs. Cash Game Lineups in Week 4

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright breakdown two winning lineups from DraftKings Cash Game and Fantasy Millionaire contests in Week 4.

GPP vs. Cash Games

In today's DFS lesson we compared the roster that won a million dollars on DraftKings in Week 4 to our cash game lineup that finished in the money and we released during our Sunday Live Stream. Both lineups made money-one of which won a million dollars- but both had very different roster constructions because the contests they were entered into, call for a very different type of strategy and approach.

Remember, a Guaranteed Prize Pool, GPP, is more like options trading, very high risk, but tremendous rewards. A cash game is more like investing in a mutual fund, a safer approach but with smaller profits.

The Winning Lineup from DraftKings Week 4 Fantasy Millionaire

Start with the game stack like always. That’s why every week we go over the highest-scoring Over/Unders of the week. We alerted the audience about the Cowboys and Browns as one of the highest-scoring games and that did not disappoint. 87 points in this game and look at the playmakers in this lineup.

Dak Prescott 42 points, less than 10% ownership.

Amari Cooper, 36 points, 10% ownership.

Odell Beckham Jr, 38 points 15% ownership.

CeeDee Lamb, 25 points, Less than 10 percent ownership.

That’s 55% of the points from four of the nine players. Add in a Joe Mixon, the top-scoring back of the week with just 3.8% ownership, Ronald Jones who was solid, Darren Waller, and then a RB in the flex with Mike Davis, all those backs by the way were sub $6,000! And that’s the making of a million-dollar lineup.

Winning Lineup in DraftKings Week 4Cash Games

On last Thursday’s show we said we were locking in DK Metcalf who paid off well. Also said using Darrell Henderson was a safe play. Henderson has been balling out. Giants were getting run over like a door matt. Turns out it was about as safe as living next door to the Charles Manson. But that’s the beauty of 50/50 cash games. There is room for error. You don’t need a perfect lineup, you just need to have a good lineup, a lineup that will beat out 50% of your competition. And that's exactly what this lineup did despite only scoring 132 points. Luckily DeShaun Watson, Ronald Jones, Cooper Kupp, Tyler Boyd, and Darren Waller all finished with 16 or more points!

Tune in on Thursday where we reveal our Growth, Value, and Too Crowded players for Week 5.

