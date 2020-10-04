TheStreet
Jim Cramer's Fantasy Football Start/Sit Week 4

Bill Enright

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright help all the Fantasy football players on the fence about who to put in their lineups for Week 4.

Fantasy Football Lineups Made Easy

Choosing the right players to put in fantasy football lineups or leave on the bench is one of the more stressful decisions a fantasy manager has to make...and they must do it every week.

Luckily Wall Street Legend Jim Cramer and fantasy football analyst Bill Enright make those decisions much easier. So if you are on the fence about a player, take a breath, relax and let Cramer and Enright guide you in the right direction.

The BMF crew discussed nine players for Week 4. If they didn't mention one of the players you are debating, tune in to the LIVE show for a Fantasy Football Lineup Q&A at 11:30 am (est) 

Players they analyze in the attached video:

Quarterbacks:

Joe Burrow vs. Jaguars... Check out his DFS salary on DraftKings

Carson Wentz vs. 49ers

Running Back:

Mark Ingram vs. Washington Check out his DFS salary on DraftKings

Jeff Wilson JR. vs. Eagles 

Antonio Gibson vs. Ravens

Wide Receiver:

DeVante Parker vs. Seahawks

Jarvis Landry vs. Cowboys Check out his DFS salary on DraftKings

Hunter Renfrow vs. Bills Check out his DFS salary on DraftKings

Tight End:

Dalton Schultz vs. Browns

LIVE SHOW Sunday Morning: DFS, Fantasy Football, Betting Q&A

Cramer and Enright are going LIVE on Sunday morning at 11:30 am (est). They'll have the latest active/inactive on the injury report, answer your lineup questions throughout the show, and breakdown their best bets and DFS lineups! Click here to watch the live stream. 

Subscribe to SI Fantasy+ and you'll have our check-cashing, high-stakes experts on standby ready to answer all your questions! Head over to our Members-Only Football chat anytime, especially on Sunday morning, to submit those last-minute "who do I start" questions! Learn more about the SI Fantasy+ advantage.

