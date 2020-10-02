DraftKings Week 4 Cash Games: Put D.K. Metcalf and Darrell Henderson in Lineups

Two second year playmakers make Jim Cramer and Bill Enright's top picks for Draftkings 50/50 contests.

Every week Jim Cramer and Bill Enright reveal who to use or fade in DraftKings 50/50 contests. For Week 4 they like the Seahawks receiver and Rams running back.

Week 4 DraftKings: Blue Chip, Bond Like, Too Crowded

Every week on Bull Market Fantasy's Thursday episode, Jim Cramer and Bill Enright highlight three players to use or fade in DraftKings' cash game contests. Taking Jim's approach to smart, strategic investments and building a solid portfolio comes in handy when building your DFS lineup. Think of your lineup like a portfolio where you invest in a player based on their performance, just like you would invest in a stock.

Stud=BLUE CHIP. Safe and Solid=Bond. Fade=Too Crowded

Blue Chip=D.K. Metcalf

Blue Chip is the stud you want in your lineup. This is the player that will help build the foundation of your roster like a blue-chip stock does in your portfolio.

D.K. Metcalf is our Blue Chip player for Week 4. The Seahawks second-year receiver is off to an incredible start thanks to his quarterback having the best three-game start for a passer in NFL history. Metcalf has scored in every game. Hasn't had less than 90 yards. Is playing against a Dolphins Defense without one of their top cornerbacks in Byron Jones. Metcalf has a three-inch height advantage of the tallest Dolphins defensive back. He’s not scoring just once this weekend. Mark Metcalf down for two scores in Week 4 and his 4th straight game with 90 yards or more. He’s expensive. 6,800 is the 5th highest priced wide receiver, but he’s so worth it.

BOND=Darrell Henderson

Next category is “bond like” this is a safe, reliable player. Nothing to flashy. Not overly expensive on his draftings salary. Sound, safe, smart investment without breaking the bank.

Rams second-year running back Darrell Henderson at $5,800 is a safe and solid running back to use this week. Low risk, solid reward with back to back games of 20 or more points. Won’t crush your salary cap with the $5,800 price tag. Plays a Giants defense that is getting steamrolled like fresh pavement on the highway. New York gave up 113 yards to Benny Snell in Week 1. David Montgomery scored 18 points against them in Week 2. Both Jerick McKinnon and Jeff Wilson score against them in Week 3.

Too Crowded=Mike Davis

The final player in our DFS cash game rundown is a player we are fading, shying away from, don’t want to use. And that player is “too crowded” Remember we always want to differentiate our lineup by having low ownership players. So when a player is too-crowded, it doesn’t separate you from the pack.

Panthers running back Mike Davis will be highly owned, maybe over 35% ownership this week. Scored a lot of points last week (23). Comes at a relatively inexpensive price this week at $5,700. The game has a high over/unde which will likely attract a lot of DFS players. For cash game purposes, Mike Davis is a fade.. Too crowded, we're staying away.

Are you a DFS player or sports bettor? If so, SI Fantasy PRO has you covered for every sport. Whether it's NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MMA, or the PGA Tour, our staff of gambling analysts and DFS professionals (and our NFL lineup optimizer) will help you beat the book and take home some major prizes in DFS tournaments. And EVERY SPORT is included. Become a member of SI Fantasy Pro today!

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).

21+. NJ/IN/WV/PA/IA/CO/IL only. Odds may vary. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.