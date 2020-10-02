TheStreet
NFL Week 4: Fantasy Football and Gambling Preview

Bill Enright

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright highlight everything you need to know to win your fantasy football matchups, DFS contests and wagers for Week 4 in the NFL.

Topics from Thursday's Episode of Bull Market Fantasy

  • Highest scoring NFL games: Jim Cramer and Bill Enright look at the games with the most projected points according to the Over/Under on DraftKings Sportsbook in Week 4 and the fantasy playmakers in those games.
  • Pick The Lock: After his successful 2020 premiere in Week 3, Jimmy From Anywhere is back for another LOCK of the Week. "JFA" looks to give his second straight winning pick.
  • DFS Cash Game Studs and Fades: Knowing which players not to put into your DraftKings lineups is just as important as knowing who to use. Luckily Cramer and Enright give out both!
  • Week 4 Start Em, Sit Em Lightning Round: Cramer and Enright run through quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers to enter into your starting lineup or leave on your bench. 
  • COVID 19 Impact on Fantasy Football: The Titans and Steelers game is postponed to a date yet to be determined after several members of the Titans roster and their coaching staff tested positive for the coronavirus. Cramer and Enright discuss the impact on players like Derrick Henry, JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Conner.

For more of Jim Cramer's thoughts on the 2020 Fantasy Football season, check out his Manifesto.

Screen Shot 2020-09-10 at 5.36.24 PM


Are you a DFS player or sports bettor? If so, SI Fantasy PRO has you covered for every sport. Whether it's NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MMA, or the PGA Tour, our staff of gambling analysts and DFS professionals (and our NFL lineup optimizer) will help you beat the book and take home some major prizes in DFS tournaments. And EVERY SPORT is included. Become a member of SI Fantasy Plus today.

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross discuss the similarities between the Stock Market and the world of Football.

