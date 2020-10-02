Jim Cramer Reveals Best Bet for Week 4 in the NFL

Week 4 delivers a lot of great match-ups but which NFL game should you bet on? "Jimmy From Anywhere" identifies one team as his Lock of the Week.

Pick The Lock: Week 4

In 2019 Bull Market Fantasy introduced the Lock of the Week. The segment was an instant success and a favorite amongst fans, of course it helps when 70% of the bets won!

After successfully "Picking The Lock" in Week 3 (Browns - 7), Jim Cramer's go-to source for all things NFL betting "Jimmy From Anywhere" is back for Week 4 with his Pick The Lock, best bet for the week!

Take the Texans Laying The Points

This week's Pick The Lock is Texans -4. Like the Jets, Giants, Falcons and Vikings, the Texans are off to an 0-3 start and a lot of the blame is being pointed at head coach Bill O’Brien. But when factoring in who Houston has opened up against, perhaps the critics are a bit too harsh.

The Chiefs, Ravens, and Steelers are arguably three of the best five teams in the NFL and those three squads all beat the Texans through the first three weeks. Now, instead of an NFL powerhouse, the Texans play another 0-3 team in the Minnesota Vikings. Don't forget, the Vikings that had to miss a few days of practice and preparation because the coronavirus outbreak from their Week 3 opponent (Titans) forced a facility shut down. Houston isn’t as bad as the pundits want you to believe. Sure, trading DeAndre Hopkins may have been an ill-advised move, but it's the right move to take them at home this week while giving up the four points.

Remember, the goal is not to bet on every game but rather find a game that sticks out like sore thumb. It may be because the spread is too attractive, a lopsided match-up, or a matter of injuries plaguing the starting lineup.

