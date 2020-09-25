Week 3 Over/Under Point Total Breakdown: Finding Fantasy Players in High Scoring Affairs

Using the players in games with a high projected point total is one of the key research tools when setting lineups in fantasy football match-ups.

Week 3 High Scoring Affairs

As we prepare for Week 3, fantasy football players are setting their lineups and faced with the decision of who to start and who to bench.

Every week we use guidance from DraftKings Sportsbook when it comes to setting our fantasy football lineups. Games with high point totals (Over/Unders) means more scoring, which in turn means more fantasy points for your players.

In Week 3 there's a handful of games with a higher than average Over/Under, in fact there are four games with an O/U above 50!!!

With the DraftKings Over/Under in mind, Jim Cramer and Bill Enright alert fantasy football managers to gravitate toward using players in those above-mentioned games to maximize fantasy football lineups. This is especially useful when on the fence or deciding between two players. If Player A is playing in a game with an O/U of 41 and Player B is playing in a game with an O/U of 52, then the Sportsbook is telling us they are expecting more points in Player B's game and thus Player B has a higher likelihood of getting more yards, touchdowns, and thus more fantasy points.

The Packers and Saints has an point total of 52.5 which is a lot considering how bad the Saints looked against the Raiders. Obviously starting Alvin Kamara and Aaron Jones. Throw in Aaron Rodgers and Jared Cook. Need to monitor Davante Adams because he has an injured hamstring and hasn't practiced all week. Also, consider starting Tre’Quan Smith and Marqueez Valdez Scantling (especially if Adams is out). Drew Brees we are a little leary about.

Chiefs and Ravens on Monday night. Over/Under of 53.5 according to DraftKings. Should be a fun one. Maybe a preview of the AFC Championship. Mahomes and Jackson, two of the MVPs in the last two seasons are no brainers every week. Then you have the rookie phenom Clyde Edwards Helaire, Tyreek Hill, and Travis Kelce should all be in lineups. On Baltimore, Hollywood Brown has to be in lineups as does tight end Mark Andrews. Fantasy players can fire up Mark Ingram too.

Cardinals and Lions have the 2nd highest O/U at 55 points and we wanted to isolate this game because from a DFS perspective, this match-up will get over-looked. Think of all the star power, the playoff implications in the other games. This game is more of a blip on the radar instead of a seismic event. That’s what people need to recognize when setting DFS lineups. Not so much for season long. Playing DeAndre Hopkins, Kenyan Drake, Kyler Murray, TJ Hockenson no matter what. Kenny Golladay should be in action for the first time this year which bodes well for his quarterback Matthew Stafford. But for DFS, these players will be much less owned compared to the bunch of guys in those other high scoring games.

Cowboys and Seahawks have an Over/Under of 55.5 that’s the highest of the week. Russell Wilson and Dak Prescott combined for 9 touchdowns last week. Start all your cowboys. Start all the Seahawks in this one.

For more of Jim Cramer's thoughts on the 2020 Fantasy Football season, check out his Manifesto.

