DraftKings Week 3 Cash Games: DeAndre Hopkins and Austin Ekeler Should be in Lineups

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright reveal who to use or fade in DraftKings 50/50 contests. For Week 3 they like the Cardinals receiver and Chargers running back.

Week 3 DraftKings: Blue Chip, Bond Like, Too Crowded

Every week on Bull Market Fantasy's Thursday episode, Jim Cramer and Bill Enright highlight three players to use or fade in DraftKings' cash game contests. Taking Jim's approach to smart, strategic investments and building a solid portfolio comes in handy when building your DFS lineup. Think of your lineup like a portfolio where you invest in a player based on their performance, just like you would invest in a stock. When it comes to our portfolio-our DraftKings lineup-we want a stud, a safe and solid player that delivers consistent production and we also need to know who NOT to add, a player to fade, or as Cramer says a stock that is "too-crowded."

Stud=BLUE CHIP

Our stud or Blue Chip, player for Week 3 is Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Arizona and Detroit has the second-highest O/U of the week with a point projection of 55. Hopkins had 16 catches in Week 1 for 151 yards. Caught nine passes for 68 and a touchdown in Week 2. That’s 20 and 32 points on DraftKings scoring. He's shown tremendous chemistry with quarterback Kyler Murray. Detroit’s secondary has allowed 23 receptions, 346 yards, and two touchdowns to receivers. I’m expecting NUK Hopkins to ball out and since he’s the highest priced wide receiver at $7,900, he won’t be too over-bought. Considering he’ll be at $8,500, maybe $8,900 in two or three weeks, this is not only a blue-chip but a bargain one at that.

Safe and Solid=BOND LIKE

Our pick for our Week 3 "bond" player is Austin Ekeler and we love his salary ($6,800). The Chargers rusher has a tremendous match-up against the Panthers that have allowed the most fantasy points to opposing running backs. They allowed six rushing touchdowns in two games, only two other teams have allowed more than 3. They’ve allowed six! A lot of the general public will go for his teammate Joshua Kelley because of the cheaper price tag. but Ekeler is the Charger to own this weekend and he won’t break the bank at $6,800 which is actually a $200 decrease in price compared to his salary last week.

Fade=Too Crowded

Miles Sanders ownership is so high this week, it's going to be standing room only. Remember, every fantasy player watched the Bengals get trounced on Thursday night Football last week. Kareem Hunt had a great game. His teammate Nick Chubb had a great game. Everyone knows Miles Sanders is going to run wild against the Bengals. And that’s great, we expect him too. But when he comes in at 40% ownership or more, it becomes way too crowded. We won’t be using Sanders in any cash game lineups.

Ready to fill out a lineup for Week 3? Head over to DraftKings.com and use promo code BULL.

DFS 101: What is a Cash Game: On Tuesday's show Cramer and Enright went over one of the winning strategies for DraftKings GPP Contests. On this episode the two hosts review the differences between Cash Games and GPP.



For more of Jim Cramer's thoughts on the 2020 Fantasy Football season, check out his Manifesto.

Are you a DFS player or sports bettor? If so, SI Fantasy PRO has you covered for every sport. Whether it's NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MMA, or the PGA Tour, our staff of gambling analysts and DFS professionals (and our NFL lineup optimizer) will help you beat the book and take home some major prizes in DFS tournaments. And EVERY SPORT is included. Become a member of SI Fantasy Plus today!

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).

21+. NJ/IN/WV/PA/IA/CO/IL only. Odds may vary. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information. Opinions expressed are solely my own and do not express the views or opinions of the company or SI/BMF.