Bull Market Fantasy with Jim Cramer: Week 3 Waiver Wire and Betting Preview

An absurd amount of injuries to studs in fantasy football like Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley have fantasy football players panicking, luckily Jim Cramer and Bill Enright are here to help.

Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley go Down in Week 2

The second weekend of NFL action delivered some fantastic fantasy football performances. We saw studs like Aaron Jones, Russell Wilson, and Calvin Ridley deliver incredible performances.

On the flip side, we also saw several studs go down with injuries. Injuries always suck but when they happen to the consensus No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks like they did with Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley it hurts just a tad bit more than usual. We have the full injury recap on Sports Illustrated.

DraftKings Cash Game Lineup Review

Last week we introduced some strategy around cash games on DraftKings. These are contests like 50/50s, head-to-head and double ups. They don’t have a big prize like DraftKings’ fantasy millionaire. But as we explained last week they are a practical approach to making profits playing daily fantasy sports. In this week's episode, we broke down a cash game roster we used in Week 2 and identified ways to separate yourself from the crowd.

LIGHTNING ROUND: Week 3 Waiver Wire

With so many injuries in Week 2, the Waiver Wire is an important factor in building a successful fantasy football team for the remainder of the year. Remember, your draft is only Step 1 to ensuring a winning season. The Waiver Wire is the in-season version of your draft and necessary to maintaining your roster with productive players.

