Jim Cramer Reveals Shocking Best Bet for Week 3

Week 3 delivers a lot of great match-ups but which NFL game should you bet on? Jim Cramer identifies one team as his Lock of the Week.

Pick The Lock: Week 3

In 2019 Bull Market Fantasy introduced the Lock of the Week. The segment was an instant success and a fan favorite. After two weeks of analyzing data from the first two games, "Jimmy From Anywhere" is back for his Lock of the Week!

Jim Cramer's betting advisor, "JFA" says the Cleveland Browns -7 against Washington is the Lock of the Week! If we remember back to Week 2, we saw the Browns run all over the Bengals on Thursday Night. Both Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb had fantastic games which helped Cleveland secure their first victory of the season. Meanwhile the Washington Football team is coming off a double-digit loss to the Cardinals. Both teams are 1-1 but when it comes to covering the spread, the Browns are 0-2 this season. Is this the week they break that trend? Jimmy From Anywhere gives a resounding YES!

Remember, the goal is not to bet on every game but rather find a game that sticks out like sore thumb. It may be because the spread is too attractive, a lopsided match-up, or a matter of injuries plaguing the starting lineup.

Check out some more bets for Week 3 from our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Our partners at Sports Illustrated released their best bets from the entire Gambling team which can be found here.

Are you a DFS player or sports bettor?

If so, SI Fantasy PRO has you covered for every sport. Whether it's NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MMA, or the PGA Tour, our staff of gambling analysts and DFS professionals (and our NFL lineup optimizer) will help you beat the book and take home some major prizes in DFS tournaments. And EVERY SPORT is included. Become a member of SI Fantasy Plus today!

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).

21+. NJ/IN/WV/PA/IA/CO/IL only. Odds may vary. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information. Opinions expressed are solely my own and do not express the views or opinions of the company or SI,TheStreet,BMF