Nyheim Hines, Malcolm Brown, Russell Gage Top List of Waiver Wire Grabs for Week 2
Bill Enright
Week 2 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire
Even though there are no bye weeks yet, the Waiver Wire is still an important factor in building a successful fantasy football team. Remember, your draft is only Step 1 to ensuring a winning season. The Waiver Wire is the in-season version of your draft and is a necessary and critical process to maintaining your roster with productive players.
Several players on this week's waiver wire could be added and started in Week 2 while others are purely for depth purposes. It is vital to know the difference between the two. For example, while we do suggest adding Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage, we aren't suggesting adding him and immediately starting him over someone like D.J. Moore who had a lackluster performance in Week 1.
In the attached video, Jim Cramer and Bill Enright run through more than a dozen players to pickup in order to improve your fantasy football roster. Those players include:
Quarterbacks
Gardner Minshew, Jacksonville Jaguars
Running Backs
Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts
Benny Snell, Pittsburgh Steelers
James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars
Joshua Kelley, Los Angeles Chargers
Malcolm Brown, Los Angeles Rams
Adrian Peterson, Detroit Lions
Wide Receiver
Russell Gage, Atlanta Falcons
Anthony Miller, Chicago Bears
Parris Campbell, Indianapolis Colts
Bryan Edwards, Las Vegas Raiders
Laviska Shenault, Jacksonville Jaguars
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers
Tight End
Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team
