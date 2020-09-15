TheStreet
Bull Market Fantasy
with Jim Cramer
Nyheim Hines, Malcolm Brown, Russell Gage Top List of Waiver Wire Grabs for Week 2

Bill Enright

Fantasy football players are flocking to the waiver wire to get their hands on emerging prospects.

Week 2 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire

Even though there are no bye weeks yet, the Waiver Wire is still an important factor in building a successful fantasy football team. Remember, your draft is only Step 1 to ensuring a winning season. The Waiver Wire is the in-season version of your draft and is a necessary and critical process to maintaining your roster with productive players.

Several players on this week's waiver wire could be added and started in Week 2 while others are purely for depth purposes. It is vital to know the difference between the two. For example, while we do suggest adding Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage, we aren't suggesting adding him and immediately starting him over someone like D.J. Moore who had a lackluster performance in Week 1. 

In the attached video, Jim Cramer and Bill Enright run through more than a dozen players to pickup in order to improve your fantasy football roster. Those players include:

Quarterbacks
 Gardner Minshew, Jacksonville Jaguars

Running Backs
 Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts

Benny Snell, Pittsburgh Steelers

James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Joshua Kelley, Los Angeles Chargers

Malcolm Brown, Los Angeles Rams

Adrian Peterson, Detroit Lions 


Wide Receiver
 Russell Gage, Atlanta Falcons

Anthony Miller, Chicago Bears

Parris Campbell, Indianapolis Colts

Bryan Edwards, Las Vegas Raiders

Laviska Shenault, Jacksonville Jaguars

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers


Tight End
 Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross discuss the similarities between the Stock Market and the world of Football.

