DraftKings Cash Games: Week 2 50/50 Roster Breakdown

Jim Cramer takes his proven investment strategies and applies them to cash games on DraftKings. Here's his breakdown from a winning lineup in Week 2.

Can't Go Broke Making A Small Profit

Our goal on Bull Market Fantasy is to always educate so we can make our audience a better fantasy football player, Daily Fantasy player, and sports gambler. The idea behind this video is to show you our lineup as a teaching method. Remember, there are several types of contests on DraftKings that range in entry fees and prize amounts. Cash games typically don't have those exuberant prizes but they do offer a sound, practical way of winning money every single week.

In this lineup, there were several factors that helped us finish in the money.

Starting off we wanted to go cheap at QB so took Big Ben who had less than 2% ownership and outscored much higher priced passers like Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson, and Aaron Rodgers. Ezekiel Elliott and Mike Evans were our two studs. Zeke had 76% ownership which is a very high amount but remember this was the highest projected scoring game of the week and it absolutely lived up to expectations. Mike Evans was owned less than 8% and the Bucs receiver was the 5th highest scoring at the wide receiver position all week. That was a huge difference-maker for us. Essentially puts us against only 10% of the total pool. Now Nyheim Hines, Allen Robinson, and Parris Campbell almost blew up this lineup. They were an absolute disaster. But the Ravens defense at 2% was the No. 2 scoring defense and Jonnu Smith at 2% was the number 3 scoring tight end. Having low ownership players that hit is paramount to cashing in cash games. Big Ben, Evans, Ravens defense and Jonnu Smith were not only our saviors but essentially having those low owned players allowed us to compete with a small percentage of the contest pool.

Since this was a 50/50 we don't care about finishing in 1st place or 20th, we only have to finish in the Top 50 in order to profit, which is exactly what happened with this lineup.

