Players to add for the Fantasy Football Championship

Bill Enright

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright identify the players worth adding in hopes of bringing home the fantasy championship in Week 16.

Week 16 Waiver Wire

If you are reading this you either made it to the final round of your fantasy football playoffs and thus are playing for your league's championship or you just really like Bull Market Fantasy and watch/read no matter your standing in your league. Either way, we love having ya! 

There’s no longer the need to hang onto a handcuff in case of injury or have a backup quarterback for a bye week filler. Instead, this week’s waiver wire is about two things:

1. Do you need a replacement in your starting lineup?

2. Does your opponent need a replacement in their starting lineup?

Here are the players we would consider adding and starting in Week 16:

Quarterbacks

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

Running Backs

Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys

Wide Receivers

Emmanuel Sanders, New Orleans Saints

Greg Ward, Philadelphia Eagles

Good luck in your league's championship!

