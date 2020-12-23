Jim Cramer's Fantasy Football Championship and DFS Strategy in Week 16

Jim Cramer delivers strategy for the fantasy football championship, DFS and NFL betting for Week 16 in the NFL.

Bull Market Fantasy: Week 16

Welcome to Week 16. Welcome to the Fantasy Football Championship. Every fantasy manager has the same goal at the start of the year, win their league's championship. It's been a long and bumpy road dating back to draft preparation in the summer, weekly grinding on the waiver wire, setting lineups and overcoming injuries. But the Fantasy Football Championship is within reach. Just one more win and a league champion will be crowned.

If you didn't make it to the playoffs but are still yearning for the fantasy football action or perhaps you just want some added excitement, there's plenty of great DFS contests and bets on DraftKings for Week 16.

Some of the show's topics include:

Highest scoring NFL games: Cramer and Enright look at the games with the most projected points according to the Over/Under on DraftKings Sportsbook in Week 16 and the fantasy playmakers in those games.

DFS GPP Game Stacks: Which games should DFS players focus on when building their DraftKings Lineups. Jim and Bill run through the list of players in action on both Saturday and Sunday and reveal their strategy for both of DraftKings' Fantasy Football Millionaire contests.

Which games should DFS players focus on when building their DraftKings Lineups. Jim and Bill run through the list of players in action on both Saturday and Sunday and reveal their strategy for both of DraftKings' Fantasy Football Millionaire contests. Cramer's Cash Contest: Enter Jim Cramer's Week 16 DraftKings contest. It's $5 to enter and only the first 1,000 people can enter. Remember, a Guaranteed Prize Pool, GPP, is more like options trading, very high risk, but tremendous rewards. A cash game is more like investing in a mutual fund, a safer approach but with smaller profits. For more on GPP and Cash game strategies for DraftKings, check out our explainer video.

