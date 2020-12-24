DraftKings Week 16 Lineup Strategy: Saturday Millionaire Maker

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright run through their lineup building strategy for the Saturday's three-game slate.

DraftKings Saturday Millionaire Maker

With three games on Saturday, DraftKings is rolling out a Fantasy Football Millionaire Maker contest for this six team/three game slate.

Matchups include:

49ers vs. Cardinals

Buccaneers vs. Lions

Dolphins vs. Raiders

Lineup Strategy

Before starting your lineup, we have to first identify which Quarterback to roster and then that helps pick the players to try and stack together. Not going to use Nick Mullins, Matthew Stafford, or whoever the Raiders have at QB (either Derek Carr or Marcus Mariota).

That leaves us with Tom Brady, Kyler Murray, and Tua Tagovailoa. Murray is $7,500, Brady is $6,800 and Tua is $5,400. Murray is expensive and has a tough matchup and Tua has no weapons. The Bucs and Lions have the highest point total at 53 and Brady has plenty of playmaking receivers to target.

Makes the most sense to use at least two of Brady’s receivers. Mike Evans is $6,100, Chris Godwin is $6,000, and Antonio Brown is $5,300. We are going with Brown and Evans and then stack that game with TJ Hockenson for tight end at $4,600.

Running backs are tough for this slate of games. Josh Jacobs is the best on the board. Leonard Fournette could be over-bought after his big game a week ago. Kenyan Drake and Chase Edmonds cancel each other out. Might have to wait and see what happens with the San Francisco rushers. Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson both got injured in Week 15. Tevin Coleman and Jerick McKinnon are $4,000. If Wilson and Mostert are out on Saturday, one of those backup San Fran backs could be a huge difference-maker.]

For the other playmakers we want to employ the hot hand approach for the third receiver spot and flex. Brandon Aiyuk in the flex for $6,700, has three straight games with over 20 points. And then DeAndre Hopkins at the third receiver spot to give us another stud.

Cramer's Cash Contest

