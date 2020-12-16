TheStreet
NFL Week 15 Betting Trends: Shifts in the Odds on DraftKings

Bill Enright

The latest news, injuries, and betting action in the NFL is causing a major fluctuation in the spread for a few games in Week 15.

Week 15 NFL Line Movement

The betting line for NFL games can change at a moment's notice. Favorites become underdogs and underdogs become favorites.

Every week Jim Cramer and Bill Enright look at some of the games that have a big swing in the odds and point totals. Was a quarterback ruled out? Did a key player get diagnosed with COVID? Is there nasty weather in the forecast? All of it (and more) can impact the line being adjusted.

For Week 15 there are a few games that have seen somewhat significant line movement. They include:

Jets vs. Rams (-17)

Rams-SCREEN

We saw the Jets get 19 points from the Chiefs earlier in the year. For this game against the Rams they opened as 13.5 point underdogs. The number jumped up like a straight line after they got their teeth kicked in by the Seahawks. Now they are 17 point underdogs. Take not the Jets are playing in Los Angeles in Week 15 and are 1-5 against the spread on the road.

Buccaneers vs. Falcons (-6)

Bucs-SCREEN

NFC South battle between the Bucs and Falcons. Tampa Bay opened as a 1.5 point road favorite but look how much this line jumped! Tom Brady and the Bucs are now six-point favorites. We like the Bucs in this game but not laying down six points in a divisional matchup. If you want to bet Tampa Bay wait a bit. If betting Falcons take the points now.

Washington at Seattle (-6)

Seattle-SCREEN

Seattle opened as a three-point favorite. But with Alex Smith now questionable the spread jumped three points. Keep in mind Seattle has to try and keep pace with the Rams, both of them are 9-4. Washington is leading the NFC East but without Alex Smith that division is now wide open…again. 

Looking to make a wager in Week 15? Check out the current lines on DraftKings SportsBook. Don't forget to use Promo Code: Bull

