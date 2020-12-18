TheStreet
HomeAsk CramerFootball
Search

Week 15 Fantasy Football, DFS, Betting Preview

Bill Enright

Jim Cramer delivers strategy for the fantasy football semi-finals, DFS and sports wagering for Week 15 in the NFL.

Bull Market Fantasy: Week 15

Week 15 marks the start of the fantasy football semi-finals. There's still work to be done to win your championship, but it is still quite the accomplishment to make it to the fantasy post-season. If you didn't make it to the playoffs but are still yearning for the fantasy football action or perhaps you just want some added excitement, there's plenty of great DFS contests and bets on DraftKings for Week 15.

Some of the show's topics include:

  • Highest scoring NFL games: Cramer and Enright look at the games with the most projected points according to the Over/Under on DraftKings Sportsbook in Week 15 and the fantasy playmakers in those games.
  • DFS GPP Game Stacks: Which games should DFS players focus on when building their DraftKings Lineups.
  • Cramer's Cash Contest: Enter Jim Cramer's Week 15 DraftKings contest. It's $5 to enter and only the first 1,000 people can enter. Remember, a Guaranteed Prize Pool, GPP, is more like options trading, very high risk, but tremendous rewards. A cash game is more like investing in a mutual fund, a safer approach but with smaller profits. For more on GPP and Cash game strategies for DraftKings, check out our explainer video.
  • Start, Sit Lightning Round: Find out who to start or sit in your season-long fantasy leagues.
  • Aaron Rodgers/Josh Allen Total TD Odds Boost:  Two of the NFL's best teams, Packers and Bills, are in action on Saturday in Week 15. Both of which feature two MVP candidates at the quarterback position in Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen. The Jim Cramer Odds Boost gives bettors a great opportunity to bank on two of the league's best passers. If Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers combine for more than 5.5 touchdowns, bettors get an odds boost of +125 instead of -110. You can take this bet for Week 15 on DraftKings SportsBook.

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright are LIVE on Sunday morning at 11:30 am (est) answering your fantasy football lineup questions. Plus they reveal who is in their DraftKings lineups and deliver some great NFL bets! Watch the LIVE stream and ask your fantasy football lineup questions on Jim's facebook or Twitter page. 

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).21+. NJ/IN/WV/PA/IA/CO/IL only. Odds may vary. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information. Opinions expressed are solely my own and do not express the views or opinions of the company or SI,TheStreet,BMF

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Cramer Reveals Week 15 Thursday Night Player Prop

AFC West Battle on Thursday Night in Week 15 with the Raiders hosting the Chargers. Jim Cramer and Bill Enright discuss two player props for the Primetime action.

Bill Enright

Who Will Win The NFC East? Jim Cramer Gives an Update on the Latest Odds

Heading into Week 15, the Washington Football team is currently in first place but with three weeks left in the regular season, the NFC East is very much in the air.

Bill Enright

NFL Week 15 Betting Trends: Shifts in the Odds on DraftKings

The latest news, injuries, and betting action in the NFL is causing a major fluctuation in the spread for a few games in Week 15.

Bill Enright

Jim Cramer Takes Home 6th Place in Week 14 DraftKings Contest

Thanks to a Packers and Lions game-stack along with a stud performance from Derrick Henry, Jim Cramer finished in 6th place out of 1,000 people.

Bill Enright

Fantasy Football Draft Recap: Cramer's Shocking Revelation About Drafting His Beloved Eagles

Fantasy Football season is upon us and Jim Cramer completed his fantasy draft from TheStreet HQ. Our team of analysts graded Jim's picks.

Bill Enright

by

Tamal32

Fantasy Football Semi-Finals: Jim Cramer Reveals Top Pickups for Week 15

Can Jalen Hurts lead you to a fantasy football championship? Jim Cramer and Bill Enright list the top pickups in Week 15.

Bill Enright

NFL Week 14 Recap and Week 15 Preview

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright review the action from Week 14 and prepare fantasy football players and sports bettors for Week 15.

Bill Enright

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross discuss the similarities between the Stock Market and the world of Football.

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross discuss the similarities between the Stock Market and the world of Football.

Katherine Ross

by

rickluck90

Jim Cramer Gets His Guy: Takes Carson Wentz In The 7th Round, But Was It Too Early?

"Wait On Your Quarterback" that's what we preach here at Bull Market Fantasy so we were a bit surprised to see Jim Cramer take Carson Wentz in the 7th Round.

Bill Enright

by

Socialgravity123

3 Commandments For Every Fantasy Football Draft

Every fantasy football player must follow these three commandments from Jim Kramer and Bill Enright if they want to win their Fantasy league.

Bill Enright

by

ShielaHong20