Week 15 Fantasy Football, DFS, Betting Preview

Jim Cramer delivers strategy for the fantasy football semi-finals, DFS and sports wagering for Week 15 in the NFL.

Bull Market Fantasy: Week 15

Week 15 marks the start of the fantasy football semi-finals. There's still work to be done to win your championship, but it is still quite the accomplishment to make it to the fantasy post-season. If you didn't make it to the playoffs but are still yearning for the fantasy football action or perhaps you just want some added excitement, there's plenty of great DFS contests and bets on DraftKings for Week 15.

Some of the show's topics include:

Highest scoring NFL games: Cramer and Enright look at the games with the most projected points according to the Over/Under on DraftKings Sportsbook in Week 15 and the fantasy playmakers in those games.

Which games should DFS players focus on when building their DraftKings Lineups.

Remember, a Guaranteed Prize Pool, GPP, is more like options trading, very high risk, but tremendous rewards. A cash game is more like investing in a mutual fund, a safer approach but with smaller profits.

Find out who to start or sit in your season-long fantasy leagues.

Find out who to start or sit in your season-long fantasy leagues. Aaron Rodgers/Josh Allen Total TD Odds Boost: Two of the NFL's best teams, Packers and Bills, are in action on Saturday in Week 15. Both of which feature two MVP candidates at the quarterback position in Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen. The Jim Cramer Odds Boost gives bettors a great opportunity to bank on two of the league's best passers. If Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers combine for more than 5.5 touchdowns, bettors get an odds boost of +125 instead of -110. You can take this bet for Week 15 on DraftKings SportsBook.

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright are LIVE on Sunday morning at 11:30 am (est) answering your fantasy football lineup questions. Plus they reveal who is in their DraftKings lineups and deliver some great NFL bets! Watch the LIVE stream and ask your fantasy football lineup questions on Jim's facebook or Twitter page.

