Fantasy Football Playoffs Start/Sit: Jim Cramer's Week 14 Lineup Lightning Round

Bill Enright

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright identify the players to start or sit in your Week 14 fantasy football lineups.

Week 14 Start Em, Sit Em

Crucial week for all fantasy football players as Week 14 is the first week of the fantasy football playoffs!

Choosing the right players to put in fantasy football lineups or leave on the bench is one of the more stressful decisions a fantasy manager has to make...

Luckily Wall Street Legend Jim Cramer and fantasy football analyst Bill Enright make those decisions much easier. So if you are on the fence about a player, take a breath, relax and let Cramer and Enright guide you in the right direction.

Tune in to BMF LIVE STREAM on Sunday morning at 11:30 am (est) where we answer lineup questions throughout the show. Plus we dive into our DraftKings Parlays, Player Props, and DraftKings DFS lineups.

Players discussed in this week's video include:

Quarterbacks:

Justin Herbert vs. Falcons (Great GPP Option for DraftKings Contests)

Baker Mayfield vs. Ravens

Running Backs

Gio Bernard vs. Cowboys (Inexpensive RB option on DraftKings)

Raheem Mostert vs. Washington

Wide Receivers

Corey Davis vs. Jaguars

Brandon Aiyuk vs. Washington

Tight Ends

Dalton Schultz vs. Bengals

Take on Jim Cramer in Week 14. Enter the Cramer's Cash Contest for just $5 for the chance to win cash prizes and beat Jim in his own contest. 

bmf_Cramer-Challenge

