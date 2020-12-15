TheStreet
NFL Week 14 Recap and Week 15 Preview

Bill Enright

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright review the action from Week 14 and prepare fantasy football players and sports bettors for Week 15.

Wall Street legend Jim Cramer and Fantasy Football analyst Bill Enright highlight everything fantasy football players need to know to win their DFS and season-long match-ups in Week 15.

LIGHTNING ROUND: Week 15 Waiver Wire

If you are reading this article, congratulations! You advanced to your fantasy football semifinals. With just two more games left in the 2020 fantasy season, the waiver wire becomes more of a cat-and-mouse game with your opponent. Not only should fantasy managers consider adding players for their own teams but also consider blocking your opponent from adding a potential starter. For more Waiver Wire analysis, check out Bill's Pickup article on Sports Illustrated. 

DraftKings Sports Book Spread Analysis

Smart gamblers are getting even smarter with three months of action under their belts. The smart gamblers also know to only pay attention to a handful of games instead of taking action on every game on the schedule. That’s why we use charts to track the movement of the spread. It helps us identify where some of the big betting whales are putting their money and how the Sports Book are trying to balance out their handle. There's a handful of games with shifting spreads and game totals, including a match-up between the Rams and Jets, Buccaneers and Falcons, and Seahawks and Washington Football Team.

NFC East Odds Update

With Jalen Hurts taking over under-center for Philadelphia, do the Eagles have a shot at winning the NFC East? Music to Jim Cramer's ears, they in fact, still do have a chance but will need help.  Jim and Bill breakdown the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook of which team will win the NFC East. 

Ready to place a bet on DraftKings? Click this link to get in on the action and see if sports gambling is legal in your state.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+. NJ/IN/WV/PA/IA/CO/IL only. Odds may vary. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information. Opinions expressed are solely my own and do not express the views or opinions of the company or SI,TheStreet,BMF

