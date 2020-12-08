TheStreet
NFL Week 14 Preview and Carson Palmer Interview

Bill Enright

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright talk with former NFL QB Carson Palmer and breakdown who to pickup from the Week 14 Waiver Wire.

Wall Street legend Jim Cramer and Fantasy Football analyst Bill Enright highlight everything fantasy football players need to know to win their DFS and season-long match-ups in Week 14.

Topics from Tuesday's Show:

Carson Palmer Interview: The 15 year NFL veteran, Heisman trophy winner, and 2003 No. 1 overall pick, Carson Palmer joins Jim and Bill to talk all things NFL. Palmer touched on all things NFL including Carson Wentz being benched, the similarities between him and Joe Burrow, Josh Allen's maturation and much more.

Week 14 Waiver Wire: First week of the fantasy football playoffs is here and the Waiver Wire is an important factor in helping teams reach their championship. Jim and Bill run through a bunch of players to consider adding.

 Need a more in-depth Waiver Wire outlook? Check out Bill Enright's Week 14 Waiver Wire article on Sports Illustrated.

Cowboys and Ravens Preview: Special Tuesday night matchup between the Cowboys and Ravens. With Lamar Jackson back from the COVID list, DraftKings has a very exciting-NO BRAINER-bet for the Ravens QB.

lamar jackson odds boost

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+. NJ/IN/WV/PA/IA/CO/IL only. Odds may vary. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information. Opinions expressed are solely my own and do not express the views or opinions of the company or SI,TheStreet,BMF

