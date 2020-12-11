Jim Cramer Reveals Week 14 DFS Game Stacks on DraftKings

Looking at the games with the highest Over/Under of the week, Jim Cramer and Bill Enright reveal their best DFS game stacks.

Week 14 High Scoring Games

Every week we use guidance from DraftKings Sportsbook when it comes to setting our fantasy football lineups. Games with high point totals (Over/Under) means more scoring, which in turn means more fantasy points for your players.

In Week 14 there are four games with an Over/Under above 50 points on the main slate (the 1:00 and 4:00 pm est games). They include:

Titans vs. Jaguars : O/U 53

Colts vs. Raiders: O/U 51.5

Packers vs. Lions: O/U 55

Week 14 Game DraftKings Stacks

With the DraftKings Over/Under in mind, Jim Cramer and Bill Enright alert fantasy football managers to gravitate toward using players in those above-mentioned games to maximize fantasy football lineups, especially when it comes to their DraftKings Game Stacks. This is especially useful when on the fence or deciding between two players. If Player A is playing in a game with an O/U of 41 and Player B is playing in a game with an O/U of 52, then the Sportsbook is telling us they are expecting more points in Player B's game and thus Player B has a higher likelihood of getting more yards, touchdowns, and thus more fantasy points.

Very lopsided stack here because the Jaguars are absolutely brutal. Have to start with Derrick Henry. Perhaps the best match-up for any running back this week. He’s expensive at $8,700 but worth it. Then going with Ryan Tannehill at $6,700. AJ Brown is $7,300 but Corey Davis is only $5,700 and Davis is the one that had the monster game last week. So save some money there. Now it's supposed to be a game stack but outside of James Robinson, we can’t trust anyone on this team. One week it's Laviska Shenault. The next is DJ Chark. Then Keelan Cole. So we're completely fading the Jaguars and just using a Titans stack. The total cost is $21,100.

Starting with the quarterback and we're going with Tom Brady over Kirk Cousins. Brady’s $6,900. The Bucs have a great run defense so we won’t be using Dalvin Cook at $9,400, which is the highest price for a running back. But for receiver, go with the Vikings rookie in Justin Jefferson. There are three receivers with more fantasy points this year than Jefferson…Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, and DK Metcalf. So Jefferson, even though he’s costly, at 7,400, he’s just too good to pass up. Then for Brady’s targets, we like Mike Evans here at $6,600. He’s been a TD machine as always. And then instead of Chris Godwin or Antonio Brown, we're going a bit contrarian with Rob Gronkowski. Last game we saw from Gronk he had 6 catches for 106 yards. That’s about half our budget and leaves us with $24,300 for the rest of the roster.

Raiders defense just got ran over last week by the Jets to the tune of 206 yards and two touchdowns. So let’s start with Colts rookie running back Jonathan Taylor. He’s in for $5,800. TY Hilton is playing well lately and his price is still relatively cheap at $5,100. After seeing what Darren Waller did last week, he might be the most owned player in Week 14. So going to avoid the mass ownership and fade him in the lineup. We do want a boom or boost player and that’s NelsonAgholor. He’s only $4,700 and he might burn ya but if he misses, but he won’t have high ownership and will really give a big edge if he hits. Now there’s not much upside with Philip Rivers, his DK average is 16 points and his ceiling is 28 points. Derek Carr has some upside. But if you take out the QB from this game it really opens things up to get some exposure elsewhere.

Rodgers and Adams are auto starts whenever doing a Packers stack. But wow are they expensive. The two of them will cost $16,800. We don’t see a way to avoid Aaron Jones either. The Lions have allowed the most points to running backs all season and in the last five games, rushers have scored 11 touchdowns against Detroit. So Jones is in too at $7,600. We saw Greg Ward have a good game out of the slot against the Packers last week. So let’s go with the Lions slot receiver in Danny Ammendola. He’s only $4,000 and we could use those savings since the Packers players are so expensive. This is a $28,400 stack. But with an over/under of 55 points and the way the Packers are playing, it is worth it.

